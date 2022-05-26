Best Podcast in Baseball: 'Best Team on Paper in Brewers History'

Before plunging into his collection of classic Mimsbandz and his search for a Vince Coleman pair, Todd Rosiak, senior baseball writer at the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, discusses how he describes this year's Milwaukee club as "the best team on paper in Brewers history." It's all about the pitching. So what is Derrick Goold missing about this Brewers club? The host of Best Podcast in Baseball and St. Louis Post-Dispatch baseball writer did not pick the Brewers to win the division because he felt the roster lacked the pitching depth to pull off an encore of what it did last year with three All-Star starters, two Cy Young Award contenders, one winner, and arguably the best left-right relief combo in baseball. Rosiak explains his premise, discusses the injuries facing the Brewers, and how they've become the model franchise in the division. And, then there are the sweatbands. Yes, the art and treasure of Mimsbandz is explored. The Best Podcast in Baseball, sponsored by Closets by Design of St. Louis, is a production of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, StlToday.com, and Derrick Goold.