Best Podcast in Baseball: Cardinals GM Michael Girsch talks trades, challenges, championships expectations

"Our fans want to win today. But our fans want to win every year," says Cardinals vice president/general manager Michael Girsch as he joins the Best Podcast in Baseball for the first time to discuss his rise to becoming the 13th GM in organization history and the expectations ownership sets for the club. Girsch, a native of Chicago, joined the Cardinals before the 2006 World Series championship season, worked his way up through the baseball operations structure, and became general manager in June 2017. He's had the position since. With St. Louis Post-Dispatch baseball writer and BPIB host Derrick Goold, Girsch offers insight into how trades are made at the deadline, how the Cardinals' pitching depth has come up lacking two years in a row, and how there's been a Hall of Famer on the field for every generation, and that's something ownership expects. Girsch also discusses his entry into baseball, finding a door that opened in the wake of Moneyball, and the surprises he found once inside the room where things really happen, and not observing from the spreadsheet of an consultant.