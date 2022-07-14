Best Podcast in Baseball: Do Cardinals brass have moxie to make midseason moves to be great

"The season of the front office." That's what St. Louis Post-Dispatch sports columnist Ben Frederickson called the 2022 season as it began, and more than 90 games in -- it still is. Frederickson joins St. Louis Post-Dispatch baseball writer and BPIB host Derrick Goold to discuss the Cardinals at the All-Star break. They're a good team, a team with a winning record, and a team in need of a significant pitching upgrade to remain in the hunt to be a playoff team, let alone a great team. That puts them in a pinch. The front office has proven it can rebuild a bullpen during a season, but to do so this season might mean adding a frontline starter, which they've been reluctant to do in the past, let alone at the trade deadline.