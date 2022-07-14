Best Podcast in Baseball: Do Cardinals brass have moxie to make midseason moves to be great

"The season of the front office." That's what St. Louis Post-Dispatch sports columnist Ben Frederickson called the 2022 season as it began, and more than 90 games in -- it still is. Frederickson joins St. Louis Post-Dispatch baseball writer and BPIB host Derrick Goold to discuss the Cardinals at the All-Star break. They're a good team, a team with a winning record, and a team in need of a significant pitching upgrade to remain in the hunt to be a playoff team, let alone a great team. That puts them in a pinch. The front office has proven it can rebuild a bullpen during a season, but to do so this season might mean adding a frontline starter, which they've been reluctant to do in the past, let alone at the trade deadline.
The Best Podcast in Baseball, sponsored by Closets by Design of St. Louis, is a production of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Stltoday.com, and Derrick Goold.