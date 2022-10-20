Best Podcast in Baseball: How Major League Baseball's new rules avoid addressing same old issue

What begins as an analogy for how a new rule punishes a team and players who use data, savvy, and athleticism to find an edge jumps into a much larger discussion on how a game guided by huge sample sizes tries to entertain on the small scale. Kevin Wheeler, co-host of The Show midday on KMOX/1120 AM, joins the Best Podcast in Baseball and baseball writer Derrick Goold to discuss the new rules that Major League Baseball will have for 2022. Which one is substantive? Which one is creative? Which one is cosmetic, at best? And what rule would make more of an impact. Also discussed is the beauty of baseball's "sustained tension" and how anecdotal style -- what a fan sees that one game they attend or 20 games they watch on TV -- maybe more valuable for selling the game than what two lifelong baseball think when focusing on the larger season. A new way to sell the game is also discussed, but is it snappy enough?