Best Podcast in Baseball: Major topics with Best Podcast in the Minors, a Post-Dispatch baseball crossover

The Best Podcast in the Minors, the weekly show produced for StlPinchHits.com, invited Post-Dispatch baseball writer Derrick Goold to talk about the minors, review the season, and discuss development within the Cardinals system. In other words: Crossover podcast! BPIB is proud to give its listeners a peek at its cousin podcast, available at StlToday.com's StlPinchHits, and the conversations co-hosts Daniel Guerrero and Carter Chapley have weekly. In 30 episodes this past summer, they've had on coaches and prospects and given updates on top performers throughout the Cardinals' organization.
The Best Podcast in Baseball, sponsored by Closets by Design of St. Louis, is a production of the Post-Dispatch, StlToday.com, and Derrick Goold.
Derrick Goold
Derrick Goold is the lead Cardinals beat writer for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and past president of the Baseball Writers' Association of America.
Daniel Guerrero
Carter Chapley
Digital Baseball Producer
