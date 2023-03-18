The pitch clock introduced this year by Major League Baseball has the potential to radically change the pace of games, the pulse of pitchers, and even how games are covered by broadcasters. Who better to talk about it than a former pitcher who is now a broadcaster -- and never had an issue working fast? Brad Thompson, Bally Sports Midwest color commentator and a regularly contributor to 101.1 FM/WXOS in St. Louis, joins the Best Podcast in Baseball to talk about the rule changes from a pitcher's perspective and how the countdown might stress relievers and alter the effectiveness of pitches. Thompson also discusses his own spring training experience as an example of how a player can make an impression on the back fields and ride that to the majors.