Best Podcast in Baseball: Print the legend: A tribute to Cardinals greats Yadier Molina and Albert Pujols

- His fourth inning blast tied the game, while also extending his record for most pitchers homered off of to 456, adding former Cardinal Johan Oviedo to his list of victims.
- Albert's two deep blasts put him into a class with only Barry Bonds, Hank Aaron, and Babe Ruth.
- Three innings after he thanked the Dodger Stadium crowd for helping him "bring back the joy" he had has a boy for the game baseball, Albert Pujols brought the game to the brink of one of the rarest celebrations.
- The sixth-inning shot is the third consecutive home run Pujols has hit that either gave the Cardinals the lead or tied the game.
- Pujols jumps on the third pitch he saw from Pirates closer Chase De Jong and sends it to the deepest part of the ballpark, giving the Cardinals a 3-2 lead.
- "The Machine" takes a first pitch slider from Pirates starter JT Brubaker and deposits it in the left field stands 418 feet away.
- As an eighth-inning pinch hitter he smacks a 2-run homer to give the Cardinals a 2-0 victory over the Cubs.
- St. Louis native Ross Detwiler becomes the 450th player Pujols has homered against, breaking the mark held by Barry Bonds.
- Pujols homers off the 449th pitcher he's faced in his career, tying Barry Bonds for the most all-time.
- Pujols, at 42, becomes the oldest player in major-league history to have four hits including two homers in a game.
- With the four total bases from the homer, Pujols hurdles Stan Musial’s 6,134 career total bases and into second place
- His 16th grand slam, 13 of them in St. Louis, ties Henry Aaron, Babe Ruth and ... Dave Kingman for 10th on the career charts.
- After hitting his second homer of the day, he stretches his hands across his chest, as if to highlight the team name stitched there.
- His first homer of the day saws the Brewers lead in half, and sets the stage for a bigger moment later.
- He and Nolan Arenado hit back-to-back homers in the sixth inning to punctuate their evenings and a 9-5 victory..
As a companion to the Post-Dispatch's Oct. 2 special commemorative edition celebrating the careers of Cardinals greats Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina, the Best Podcast in Baseball gathers several of the writers who contributed to that keepsake publication to discuss the Hall of Fame careers.
St. Louis Post-Dispatch baseball writer Derrick Goold hosts the two conversations. First, from the seats at Busch Stadium outside the press box named for him, Hall of Fame writer Rick Hummel talks about Molina and Pujols at the beginning of their Cardinals' careers and all the way to the end, when Hummel argues Pujols stands on the pedestal beside The Man, Stan Musial. In the second part of the podcast, columnists Ben Frederickson and Benjamin Hochman join to discuss their stories in the special section, their experience covering Molina and Pujols, and how they've changed what it means to be a Cardinal and what's expected of the Cardinals.
The Best Podcast in Baseball, after a brief unscheduled hiatus, will return with alacrity for the postseason. BPIB, sponsored by Closets by Design of St. Louis, is a production of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, StlToday.com, and Derrick Goold.
