Best Podcast in Baseball: Print the legend: A tribute to Cardinals greats Yadier Molina and Albert Pujols

As a companion to the Post-Dispatch's Oct. 2 special commemorative edition celebrating the careers of Cardinals greats Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina, the Best Podcast in Baseball gathers several of the writers who contributed to that keepsake publication to discuss the Hall of Fame careers.

St. Louis Post-Dispatch baseball writer Derrick Goold hosts the two conversations. First, from the seats at Busch Stadium outside the press box named for him, Hall of Fame writer Rick Hummel talks about Molina and Pujols at the beginning of their Cardinals' careers and all the way to the end, when Hummel argues Pujols stands on the pedestal beside The Man, Stan Musial. In the second part of the podcast, columnists Ben Frederickson and Benjamin Hochman join to discuss their stories in the special section, their experience covering Molina and Pujols, and how they've changed what it means to be a Cardinal and what's expected of the Cardinals.