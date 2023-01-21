 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Best Podcast in Baseball: Small Hall, but big ballot? Discussing, disclosing 2023 votes for Cooperstown

Another year, another Hall of Fame debate. Each winter, the Hot Stove gives way to the Hall of Fame, and while there is a limited number of voters, there are numerous opinions for how they should vote. Continuing an annual episode here at Best Podcast in Baseball, host and baseball writer Derrick Goold discusses his ballot for the 2023 National Baseball Hall of Fame inductions -- the votes, the close calls, the concerns, and hopefully the consistently. Kevin Wheeler, host of drive time at KMOX/1120 AM, joins to share the ballot he put together for MLB Network Radio and quiz Goold on his choices with both questions and criticisms. A crux of the conversation is what to do with great players who were suspended for positive PED tests and whether it's possible to be a fan of a small Hall but a voter with a big ballot. Closing out its 10th year, the Best Podcast in Baseball, sponsored by Closets by Design of St. Louis, is a production of StlToday.com, St. Louis Post-Dispatch, and Derrick Goold. 

In today’s 10 a.m. video, columnist Ben Hochman discusses the late, great Cardinals outfielder Curt Flood (born this day in 1938), who made history off the field with a historic and lonely fight. Also, a happy birthday shoutout to former Cardinal Gibson Alba! And, as always, Hochman picks a random St. Louis Cards card from the hat.
