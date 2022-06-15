Best Podcast in Baseball: The Sweet Smell of a Successful Baseball Club (with a Whiff of History)

The New York Times national baseball writer James Wagner joins the Best Podcast in Baseball to discuss what happens when the writer tasked with covering the biggest story in baseball has the biggest story in baseball in his backyard. The New York Yankees and New York Mets have the best records in baseball -- and the Yankees are on a historic pace -- so can they keep that up, and have they shifted the balance of power in the majors away from Houston and Los Angeles? Wagner talks with St. Louis Post-Dispatch baseball writer Derrick Goold about the art of covering history, developing a nose for a good story (especially the most aromatic of stories), and what the view of the Cardinals is from the current center of the baseball universe. Are the Cardinals part of the industry elite, or have they been nudged to the periphery?