Best Podcast in Baseball: What does the Cardinals' red-hot August say about a Red October?

Two teams, two of the sharpest teams in baseball, both leading their division, made trades at the deadline that slowed their season, and in one cause capsized their hold on first place. The Cardinals, meanwhile, took flight.

Don't dismiss the old-school nuances in the Cardinals' new-school look, says St. Louis Post-Dispatch sports columnist Ben Frederickson. At the same time, they revitalized the pitching staff, the Cardinals recast their lineup around matchups and ignited one of the best offenses in the game, buoyed by the trio of Nolan Arenado, Albert Pujols and Paul Goldschmidt. What does their August tell us about their chances in October?

Frederickson joins Best Podcast in Baseball host Derrick Goold, baseball writer at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, to discuss yet another second-half surge with the Cardinals and what, if anything, makes this different than a year ago. Also discussed is how Jake Woodford personifies the improvements the Cardinals made and the blunt explanations first-year manager Oliver Marmol has given. There is also a long discussion on his approach, how he's brought ball talk back to the ballpark, and what really connects with St. Louis.

