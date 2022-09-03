Best Podcast in Baseball: What does the Cardinals' red-hot August say about a Red October?

Two teams, two of the sharpest teams in baseball, both leading their division, made trades at the deadline that slowed their season, and in one cause capsized their hold on first place. The Cardinals, meanwhile, took flight.
- St. Louis native Ross Detwiler becomes the 450th player Pujols has homered against, breaking the mark held by Barry Bonds.
- Pujols homers off the 449th pitcher he's faced in his career, tying Barry Bonds for the most all-time.
- Pujols, at 42, becomes the oldest player in major-league history to have four hits including two homers in a game.
- With the four total bases from the homer, Pujols hurdles Stan Musial’s 6,134 career total bases and into second place
- His 16th grand slam, 13 of them in St. Louis, ties Henry Aaron, Babe Ruth and ... Dave Kingman for 10th on the career charts.
- After hitting his second homer of the day, he stretches his hands across his chest, as if to highlight the team name stitched there.
- His first homer of the day saws the Brewers lead in half, and sets the stage for a bigger moment later.
- He and Nolan Arenado hit back-to-back homers in the sixth inning to punctuate their evenings and a 9-5 victory..
- Pujols singles, doubles, (surpassing Rogers Hornsby on the all-time Cardinals hits list), and homered in his first three at-bats.
- An early blast sparks one of the most dramatic wins of the season, and a high-five with rapper Nelly.
- A 409-foot smack off Cristopher Sanchez into left center is the 1,377th extra-base hit of his career, tying Stan Musial for third all-time.
- A three-run shot in the ninth comes off a position player in second baseman Josh VanMeter
- Pujols’ first homer in the fifth gives him five pinch homers in his career, with his previous pinch homer as a Cardinal coming 13 years earlier.
- Pujols hits Andy Ashby’s breaking ball 426 feet and into the glove of a young Cardinals fan in the left-field second deck.
- Pujols, who hadn’t homered as a Cardinal in the regular season since Sept. 22, 2011, lofted a 93 mph fastball into the left-field seats.
Don't dismiss the old-school nuances in the Cardinals' new-school look, says St. Louis Post-Dispatch sports columnist Ben Frederickson. At the same time, they revitalized the pitching staff, the Cardinals recast their lineup around matchups and ignited one of the best offenses in the game, buoyed by the trio of Nolan Arenado, Albert Pujols and Paul Goldschmidt. What does their August tell us about their chances in October?
Frederickson joins Best Podcast in Baseball host Derrick Goold, baseball writer at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, to discuss yet another second-half surge with the Cardinals and what, if anything, makes this different than a year ago. Also discussed is how Jake Woodford personifies the improvements the Cardinals made and the blunt explanations first-year manager Oliver Marmol has given. There is also a long discussion on his approach, how he's brought ball talk back to the ballpark, and what really connects with St. Louis.
People are also reading…
- How Cardinals’ gold-plated defense snatched a win by conjuring extra-inning ‘miracles’
- Rockwood School District acts following board member’s ‘harmful’ statements
- Hochman: Dissecting Cardinals’ Yadier Molina, 0 for 17 since hoops hiatus
- St. Louis Archdiocese continues planning to reduce 178 parishes to about 100 parishes
- Missouri attorney general seeks journalism school records
- Messenger: St. Louis Archdiocese tells Catholic schools to drop free lunch program
- Cardinals overcome Braves in improbable fashion with ‘Dad Strength,’ bullpen strength
- Quick hits: Albert Pujols, Lars Nootbaar deliver in 13th after Cardinals dazzle on defense
- My rental-car nightmare: It’s as if they didn’t want the car back
- MLB announces 85-game suspension for former Cardinal Carlos Martinez
- New law, less sunlight: Missouri takes down contract website
- Tony La Russa out indefinitely as White Sox manager with heart issue
- Quick hits: New father Nolan Arenado has four hits and Cardinals overcome Braves
- Brother of St. Louis lawyer charged with trying to burn down University City home
- Cardinals notebook: Jack Flaherty zips toward return as other roles under review
The Best Podcast in Baseball, sponsored by Closets by Design, is a weekly production of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, StlToday.com, and Derrick Goold.
Keep up with the latest Cardinals coverage from our award-winning team of reporters and columnists.
Derrick Goold
Derrick Goold is the lead Cardinals beat writer for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and past president of the Baseball Writers' Association of America.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Ben Frederickson
Ben Frederickson is a sports columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can follow him on Twitter (Ben_Fred), Instagram (benfredpd) and Facebook (BenFredPD).
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.