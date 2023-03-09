Cardinals prospects Jordan Walker and Masyn Winn have made headlines with their play in the Grapefruit League. They've made noise in Cardinals camp, but how far do those soundwaves reach? Sam Dykstra, reporter for MLB Pipeline and MiLB.com joins the Best Podcast in the Minors with a national lens on Cardinals prospects, where they rank, how minor league baseball has changed the game, and what NL Central farm systems are on the rise.
Tags
Keep up with the latest Cardinals coverage from our award-winning team of reporters and columnists.
Daniel Guerrero
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Carter Chapley
Digital Baseball Producer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.