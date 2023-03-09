Cardinals prospects Jordan Walker and Masyn Winn have made headlines with their play in the Grapefruit League. They've made noise in Cardinals camp, but how far do those soundwaves reach? Sam Dykstra, reporter for MLB Pipeline and MiLB.com joins the Best Podcast in the Minors with a national lens on Cardinals prospects, where they rank, how minor league baseball has changed the game, and what NL Central farm systems are on the rise.