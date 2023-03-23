This week on STLtoday.com Daniel Guerrero unveiled his Dispatch Dozen! An annual ranking of the Cardinals top 12 prospects. He now defends, debates, and discusses the merits of his selections with co-host Carter Chapley.
Daniel Guerrero
Carter Chapley
Digital Baseball Producer
