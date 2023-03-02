In the latest episode of Best Podcast in the Minors, hosts Carter Chapley and Daniel Guerrero look at the early news from Cardinals minor league spring training and preview which prospects developments will be ones to keep tabs on this spring and into the regular season.
Listen now on all podcast platforms, STLtoday.com, STLPinchhits.com, and the STL Pinch Hits app. Read Guerrero's and BPIM co-host Carter Chapley's work on STL Today and STL Pinch Hits. You can follow them both on Twitter at @TheDanGuerrero and @ChapleyMedia.
Daniel Guerrero
Carter Chapley
Digital Baseball Producer
