The Cardinals made over 20 invites to big-league camp to begin their 2023 spring training in Jupiter, Florida. That list of NRIs includes some of the club’s top prospects on the cusp of reaching the majors like Jordan Walker and Gordon Graceffo to some with a more distant ETA to the majors like Tink Hence.

Further down that list of NRIs, there are some players returning for another big-league camp as well as others who will be in their first go around. As spring training ramps up, here’s a look at the Cardinals' NRIs who were invited to major-league camp:

Right-handed pitcher Ryan Loutos: The Washington University-St. Louis graduate and former undrafted free agent began the 2022 MiLB season with Class High-A Peoria and ended it with Class AAA Memphis. In total, he made 46 appearances — 44 of which came in relief — posted a 3.96 ERA, and struck out 72 batters over 63 2/3 innings. Loutos, 24, was sent to the Arizona Fall League where he produced a 2.57 ERA, 10 strikeouts, and a 1.00 WHIP in 14 relief innings.

Left-handed pitcher Andrew Suarez: Suarez spent the last two years pitching in South Korea and Japan following his release from San Francisco in 2021. Suarez, 30, went 10-2 with a 2.18 ERA over 115 1/3 innings as a starter in the Korean Baseball Organization in 2021 and followed that with a season in the Japanese Easter League where he had a 3.25 ERA over 55 1/3 innings of relief. Before going overseas, Suarez pitched 202 1/3 innings in the major leagues from 2018 to 2020 and held a 4.66 ERA in that span.

Outfielder Oscar Mercado: A former second-round pick by the Cardinals in 2013, Mercado rejoined the organization that drafted him when he signed a minor-league deal in November. Mercado, 28, didn't appear in the majors with St. Louis before he was traded to Cleveland during the 2018 season. After debuting in the majors with Cleveland in 2019, Mercado played in 277 games for the Guardians with 114 of those games as a center fielder.

Mercado is slated to play for Team Colombia in the World Baseball Classic this March.

Right-handed pitcher Kyle Leahy: Following a regular season in which he struck out 146 batters over 144 2/3 innings for Class AA Springfield, Leahy had the second-best strikeouts per nine-inning rate (13.19) among qualified pitchers in the Arizona Fall League. Although he struck out 21 batters in 14 1/3 innings in the AFL, Leahy walked 10 and allowed 19 hits and 17 runs. Since making his minor-league debut in 2018, Leahy has a 5.49 ERA across 413 innings.

Catcher Tres Barrera: Barrera appeared in 51 games for Washington and batted .231 across 143 at-bats since his 2019 MLB debut. While in the minors, Barrera, 28, owns a .251/.332/.424 slash line across six seasons — all of which came in the Nationals’ farm system. Barrera signed a minor league contract with the Cardinals in January.

Catcher Jimmy Crooks: After he was selected in the fourth round of the 2022 draft, Crooks slashed .266/.396/.468 with three home runs and three doubles in 23 games with Class Low-A Palm Beach. Crooks, 21, played 17 games at catcher and prevented eight stolen bases on 26 attempts against him. Before turning pro this past summer, the University of Oklahoma product produced a .297/.430/.506 slash line in 123 games as a Sooner.

Right-handed pitcher Tommy Parsons: The Cardinals minor league leader in wins a year ago with 12, Parsons also finished 2022 allowing a .204 average to hitters and a 1.17 WHIP over 135 2/3 innings — all of which came with Class AAA Memphis. Parsons, who was used as a start and reliever for Memphis, allowed the lowest batting average among qualified pitchers in the International League and second-lowest of all Cardinals minor league pitchers behind Gordon Graceffo’s .202 mark.

Catcher Pedro Pages: Recognized by Baseball America as the top defensive catcher in the Cardinals’ system entering 2023, Pages batted .227 and had a .693 OPS in time spent at the Class AA and AAA levels this past season. Pages, 24, was sent to the Arizona Fall League where he hit .279 and posted a .775 OPS in 13 games. The former sixth-round pick was left unprotected ahead of last December’s Rule 5 draft.

First baseman Luken Baker: The 6-foot-4, 280-pound slugger comes off a season during which he hit 21 homers and 14 doubles, but struck out 129 times in 124 games for Class AAA Memphis. Baker, 25, set a career-high in strikeouts and a career-low in average (.228). In four seasons in the Cardinals’ system, Baker has slugged .434 and posted a .755 OPS with 61 home runs. Baker was left unprotected during the Rule 5 draft this past December.

Right-handed pitcher Kodi Whitley: Whitley was on the Cardinals’ opening day roster a year ago, but enters spring off the 40-man roster after he was outrighted at the start of November. The 27-year-old gave up eight runs in 12 2/3 innings of relief while in the majors in 2022. He ended the season in the minors where he had a 3.86 ERA across 32 2/3 innings of relief. The righty made his MLB debut in 2020 and has 42 2/3 innings of big-league experience.

Shortstop Jeremy Rivas: It was Rivas who Baseball America labeled as the best defensive infielder within the Cardinals’ system entering 2023. Rivas, 19, spent the past MiLB season in Class Low-A as the everyday shortstop for Palm Beach. The Venezuelan-born infielder made 13 errors in 460 total chances at shortstop while batting .245 with 16 doubles.

Infielder Kramer Robertson: After making his MLB debut last year with the Cardinals, Robertson spent time in Atlanta’s and the Mets’ minor-league systems. Robertson, 28, returned to the Cardinals organization after getting claimed on waivers in August and ended the year with Memphis.

Right-handed pitcher Dalton Roach: The 26-year-old pitched 98 2/3 innings for Class AA Springfield and went 6-8 with a 4.29 ERA and a 1.17 WHIP as a whole on for 2022. Roach reached the Class AAA level last season but only pitched in one inning while he was there.

Catcher Jose Alvarez: Alvarez was acquired by the Cardinals in the minor-league portion of the Rule 5 draft this past December. Alvarez, 22, spent his first five years of professional baseball in Houston’s system. He appeared in Class Low-A, High-A, AA, and AAA games in 2022. The Venezuelan-born backstop hit .279 and had a .733 OPS in 71 games across the four levels.

Infielder Taylor Motter: Motter, 33, batted .254 in 81 games last season as he spent time with Cincinnati's and Atlanta’s Class AAA affiliates. He made his MLB debut with Tampa Bay in 2016 and has appeared in 161 big league games.

Infielder Juniel Querecuto: Like Motter, Querecuto played for the Reds’ Class AAA affiliate in 2022. Querecuto, 30, appeared in 108 MiLB games in 2022 and saw time at second base, third, and shortstop. He ended the year with a .256 average and a .725 OPS. Querecuto made his MLB debut in 2016 with Tampa Bay.

Catcher Aaron Antonini: The 24-year-old, Venezuelan-born catcher played at the Class High-A and AA levels in 2022. Antonini — a former 18th-round pick from Middle Tennessee State — combined to hit .212 with seven home runs in his opportunities at the two levels. He has batted .196 since making his MiLB debut in 2019.

Catcher Wade Stauss: A Wildwood, Missouri native and a Southeast Missouri State product, Stauss played with Class Low-A Palm Beach and Class High-A Peoria a season ago. Since signing with the Cardinals organization as an undrafted free agent in 2021, the 23-year-old has hit .187 and produced a .619 OPS.

Catcher Nick Raposo: The Division III product hit .270 and had an .806 OPS in 59 games with Class AA Springfield last year. In two seasons since turning pro in 2020, Raposo, 24, has only played at the Class AA level and has a .269/.353/.425 slash line for his career.