NEW YORK — Back in the borough he once silenced with a breaking ball for maybe the last time, Adam Wainwright did not have a chance to finish his career in Queens in the same way he made his career in Queens.

There was not the opportunity to close out his limited engagement at Citi Field with the signature sequence, the equivalent of “Piano Man” for Billy Joel or those opening notes of “Alive” toward end of a Pearl Jam concert. Wainwright did not get an opening to play the hits and walk off the mound following a changeup, curveball, curveball triad the way he did in 2006.

“That would have been fun,” Wainwright said.

At last he had the tune at his fingertips.

For the first time in a big-league start this season, Wainwright felt the familiar snap and saw the familiar bite on his famous curveball and, when he needed it, once again bent the Mets to its will. Wainwright followed the curve to his first quality start of the season, the 198th win of his career, and the end to the Cardinals’ latest six-game losing streak. Paul Goldschmidt and Jordan Hicks provided most of the runs with homers, and Jordan Hicks closed out the 5-3 victory Saturday for his first save since 2019.

“We needed it,” manager Oliver Marmol said, as an understatement.

Three days removed from their 15th blown save of the season, a day removed from one of countless games where the pitching was short and the offense was shorter, the Cardinals fell behind on the first pitch Wainwright threw. The Mets were up 1-0. The Cardinals, however, were not down.

They had their sage on the mound.

Their MVP had been in the cage late into the night.

And the bullpen had something new up its sleeve for the ninth.

A win, in three acts:

I. The Start

Although he has leaned into his curveball this season and stuffed starts with it, Wainwright has not felt the same crispness on it, not even close to the one that froze Carlos Beltran for the National League pennant in Game 7 of the 2006 NLCS at Shea Stadium.

The curveball has a big bend to it, and he can throw it different velocities to toy with a hitter’s timing, but it’s not had that accelerated drop like the best rollercoaster, right down to the hitter feeling his stomach sink.

The curveball has been OK.

Same as his results.

“There is a certain feel and look and shape of my pitch when it comes off my hand,” Wainwright said. “If it’s popping up and rolling it in – my curveball has a bigger shape. But halfway through, when it’s really good, a hitter will tell you it speeds up as it goes down. That late bite on the pitch – I haven’t had that late bite on the pitch. I’ve made a career out of that. I’ve been trying to find ways to get through games without it. Sure makes it nice when you do have it.”

The lack of a consistent, sharp curveball has also left Wainwright (3-1) without something else he’s made a staple of his career – quality starts. Wainwright had yet to pitch through the sixth inning this season in seven previous starts. He not only got through the sixth but pitched into the seventh Friday night.

After allowing a leadoff homer to Brandon Nimmo on the first of his 93 pitches, Wainwright stuck to the ground. He got two double plays in the first four innings to erase baserunners. The wind was swirling at Citi Field, and Wainwright wanted to avoid its tempestuousness, so he tried to keep the Mets off the fastball with the curve and change their eye level to make the curve plunge feel that much steeper. All three of the runs Wainwright allowed came on home runs.

The other six baserunners he allowed never reached third.

Of the 93 pitches he threw, 28 were curveballs. Seven of those 28 were called for strikes. He got two swings and misses – and each one helped unplug and inning. He dropped Brett Baty toward a knee with his curve and got Mark Canha pinwheeling.

He called that curve “the best I’ve thrown this season.”

“Really the first time since the WBC that I had a banger out there,” Wainwright said. “It’s a good step because when I’m spinning the ball I can get anybody out.”

Historically, the Mets.

Wainwright made his big-league debut against the Mets, he brought a 4-2 record and a 3.92 ERA at Citi Field into his eighth start there Saturday, and there was that nigh in October 2006 with a future president looking on and future Hall of Famers looking on and millions of fans at home looking on and a sold out crowd looking on and a future teammate, switch-hitter Beltran, doing the same thing as a curveball dropped by – just looking on.

For years, Wainwright has joked that he gets booed in Queens for even tying his shoes, and that he enjoys the … colorful … exchanges. As he left the mound Saturday one out into the seventh inning, he heard something new in his final season. There was applause, respectful applause for maybe his last steps.

“Probably, they want me to leave,” Wainwright deadpanned.

II. The Runs

It had to have been an hour after the final out Friday night and still there was a racket coming from the batting cage adjacent to the visiting clubhouse.

The Cardinals had just been dispatched by the Mets in 2 hours, 2 minutes, and rather than take advantage of the world New York City had to offer, Goldschmidt found a hidden corner of a tucked away room at ballpark in Queens and got to back to work.

“Game ends and everybody showers and you’ve got last year’s MVP in the cage still taking swings, trying to figure some things out, make sure he can help us the next day,” Marmol said. “Sets and example for the next day and young guys who stuck around and just watched.”

Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado, the two focal points of the Cardinals’ offense and two finalist for the NL MVP a year ago, were two of the players who stayed late Friday night at Citi Field to get in additional work in the cage.

Arenado does it often.

Goldschmidt less so, but the brief game and the long losing streak gave him reason.

“Usually we have a game, so you are preparing for the game, and you don’t have practice,” Goldschmidt said. “Wanted to take some time, not have the pressure of having to perform in an hour or two and have the freedom to hit without knowing there was a game.”

A few young players gathered just to watch.

Far more saw the results.

Goldschmidt ripped a single in his first at-bat Saturday. In the second, immediately after Brendan Donovan tied the game with an RBI single, Goldschmidt drove a pitch to right field for a two-run homer. Goldschmidt’s 12th homer of the season upped his RBI total to 33 through the team’s first 71 games. It was his 70th career opposite field home run and it gave the Cardinals their first lead of the series. That is, after all, the type of leading Goldschmidt prefers to talk about, rather than the one he did by example.

“Everyone hits,” Goldschmidt said Saturday night, eager to leave the clubhouse quickly. “I’ll hit early, late, whenever I have to. The way we’ve been playing, the way I’ve been playing is not what we want. So the only way you get better is to work at it. I’m trying to do anything I can.”

III. The Save

The climax of the Cardinals’ play Saturday night came in the ninth inning, but only if the reader avoided spoilers in the morning newspaper.

Giovanny Gallegos shepherded a one-run lead through the eighth with a wily mix of changeups and sliders that flummoxed slugger Daniel Vogelbach. That set up the ninth inning to begin with the Mets’ No. 8 hitter, though looming from Francisco Lindor as a pinch-hitter. Had the Mets’ lineup been in another spot, Marmol might have gone Gallegos in the ninth and Hicks ahead, but the manager has also been mulling the idea of Hicks’ return to the ninth.

He was the guy there in June 2019 until his elbow came apart.

He has not been there since, not for a single save.

“Ever since I’ve been in those organization, I wanted to be a starter or a closer,” Hicks said. “Setting up for Bud (Norris), I felt like they were almost grooming me for it. I got to pitch the eighth in high-leverage and watch Bud finish games off. That was the learning part. And then I got my opportunity. Ended up getting hurt. It’s like that feeling you don’t forget. It’s a different kind of energy when the game is on the line. It’s the last inning, and you know if you get this done, we get a W.”

Hicks bolted into the ninth as if he had not felt that feeling in years.

Walker’s home run was the difference for most of the game. Wainwright pitched with it. Gallegos protected it. Dylan Carlson added onto it with a pinch-hit RBI single after Tommy Edman stole second. Hicks began the ninth with a two-run lead and promptly popped Lindor with a pitch. That brought the tying run to the plate. Hicks struck out the next three batters on 11 pitches. He got the final two strikeouts on six pitches.

The first two strikeouts came on 103-mph fastballs.

The last batter of the game saw only sliders.

“Look, if you ask me who’s stuff I would want in the history of baseball, I might pick Jordan Hicks,” Wainwright said. “His fastball is electric. It moves a foot. He can throw a four-seamer now. He’s got a great split, and he’s got an incredible breaking ball. One of the best breaking balls I’ve ever seen. His talent is remarkable. He needs to be pitching the ninth inning all the time with the stuff he has.”

Wainwright knows something about bends and the Cardinals could be bending that way – toward Hicks in that more prominent role, part of the closing by committee.

If not, Hicks was sure to grab a souvenir.

He pocketed the baseball from the final strikeout Saturday and asked a team trainer to write the date, score, and location of his first save in years. Hicks noted that he made his major-league debut at Citi Field during a season-opening series. More than fitting, that ball is part of closure.

“That’s what it’s going to take,” Marmol said, summing up the acts he just watched. “(This) was a really good example of guys coming together and putting together a pretty nice game.”