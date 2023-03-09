Before Lars Nootbaar had his first hit for Team Japan in the World Baseball Classic, the Cardinals outfielder was already a sensation.

His pepper-grinder celebration of twisting his two fists together had been adopted by Shohei Ohtani after a home run in an exhibition game, and thus it spread throughout Japan. A newscast showed a youth league team doing the pepper-grinder, and the anchors joined in when the camera cut back to the studio.

Nootbaar.

Already big in Japan.

And then he started hitting.

Batting leadoff and playing center field, Nootbaar singled to open Team Japan's first game of pool play in the World Baseball Classic. He scored on a bases-loaded walk, and that was just the beginning. The Cardinals' outfielder went two-for-four with two walks, two runs, scored, and he stole a base. Keyed by Nootbaar and led by Ohtani, Team Japan won, 8-1, against China in front of 55,000 at the Tokyo Dome.

Ohtani pitched four scoreless innings, struck out five, and also went two-for-four with a couple of RBIs.

Nootbaar called playing with Ohtani "breathtaking," per MLB.com.

Still awaiting word on what Ohtani thinks about playing with Nootbaar.

Elsewhere in the tournament, some notable appearances by Cardinals:

• Andre Pallante pitched two scoreless innings for Italy in its 6-3 victory against Cuba in the other pool play in Asia. Pallante struck out one and allowed a hit, and he appeared in relief for Team Italia. The Cardinals expect the right-hander to see some time as a limited-innings opener as the tournament progresses, should Italy turn to him again.

• In an exhibition game against the Giants, Paul Goldschmidt homered for Team USA. Goldschmidt's solo homer was the U.S. team's only run in a 5-1 loss to San Francisco. Nolan Arenado went one-for-three in the scrimmage. Miles Mikolas started for Team USA and filled up the strike zone against the MLB team. Mikolas struck out two allowed two runs on two hits and pitched 2 2/3 innings. He got eight outs from 10 batters faced.

Adam Wainwright will start Team USA's first pool play game against Great Britain, and Mikolas will follow in the fourth game of pool play.

• Tommy Edman played second and hit leadoff for South Korea in its 8-7 loss to Australia to open pool play. He walked, struck out, and went one-for-four.

• For Team Canada in a scrimmage against the Cubs, Tyler O'Neill played center field and batted third in the lineup behind Freddie Freeman. O'Neill went zero-for-two with a run scored in the 11-7 loss to the NL Central rivals.

• Giovanny Gallegos, a potential closer for Team Mexico, struck out two in a scoreless inning against Cleveland. Mexico lost, 6-0.