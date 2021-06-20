A cloudburst of runs backs Wainwright's complete game reign in 9-1 Game 1 victory vs. Atlanta

Edman’s bunt single and Dylan Carlson’s double started the inning and pushed the Braves to bring in Josh Tomlin.

Goldschmidt sent the first pitch Tomlin threw into the right-center seats for a three-run homer that signaled a rout was on.

Arenado tagged the second pitch Tomlin threw for a double.

The Cardinals would have tandem three-run rallies in the sixth inning to widen the lead and clear the way for Wainwright to finish the game.

“It’s great to have an anchor like Waino,” manager Mike Shildt said before the game. “There’s no question about that. It speaks to consistency – a word I use a lot. He goes out (and) you know what you’re going to get. It’s typically really good. He’s going to throw strikes. He’s going to bring the signature Uncle Charlie curveball. He’s been able to command the baseball. That’s why it’s good to have him out there competing for us.”