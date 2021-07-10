A day after dealing with vexing Cubs starter Hendricks, Cardinals draw Davies (and possible downpour) to avoid losing series

CHICAGO — During his start in San Francisco, Kwang Hyun Kim said he sought strikeouts, that he purposefully wanted to get ahead in the count and, with the aid of the slider, go for the K.
What happened was he faced a Giants team that was aggressive.
Out of that convergence of approaches came Kim's best start of the season, some of his best stuff of the season, and seven shutout innings during which he allowed only three runs. He struck out only two, so he didn't reach his goal — but did it one better by setting a template to follow in future starts.
He pitches opposite a starter who also has a game to build of off.
Cubs starter Zach Davies, who can befuddle the Cardinals as well as his teammate Kyle Hendricks, took a no-hitter deep into his start the last time he faced the Cardinals. (He allowed eight runs to the Marlins in the next start. Go figure.) With a mix of off-speed pitches and placement, like Hendricks, Davies struck out six on his way to 6 2/3 scoreless at Wrigley Field last month. He faced the minimum through five and retired the first 13 he faced.
The Cardinals have gone through some lineup rewrites in the weeks since that game, and arrived at this one to test Davies and try to avoid losing a second series on this road trip and a second series this season at Wrigley.
CARDINALS
1. Dylan Carlson, RF
2. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B
3. Nolan Arenado, 3B
4. Tyler O'Neill, LF
5. Matt Carpenter, 2B
6. Yadier Molina, C
7. Harrison Bader, CF
8. Paul DeJong, SS
9. Kwang Hyun Kim, LHP
The Cubs lineup had not been posted at the time of this article.
There are storms expected in the area by game time, and the teams have already made a choice to not have batting practice. A tarp is on the field. A decision on Sunday's game is also expected based on the weather forecast, though that may not be determined until Sunday morning or closer to the scheduled first pitch in the afternoon.
There will be ongoing coverage here at StlToday.com from Wrigley Field.