A day after dealing with vexing Cubs starter Hendricks, Cardinals draw Davies (and possible downpour) to avoid losing series

CHICAGO — During his start in San Francisco, Kwang Hyun Kim said he sought strikeouts, that he purposefully wanted to get ahead in the count and, with the aid of the slider, go for the K.

What happened was he faced a Giants team that was aggressive.

Out of that convergence of approaches came Kim's best start of the season, some of his best stuff of the season, and seven shutout innings during which he allowed only three runs. He struck out only two, so he didn't reach his goal — but did it one better by setting a template to follow in future starts.

He pitches opposite a starter who also has a game to build of off.

Cubs starter Zach Davies, who can befuddle the Cardinals as well as his teammate Kyle Hendricks, took a no-hitter deep into his start the last time he faced the Cardinals. (He allowed eight runs to the Marlins in the next start. Go figure.) With a mix of off-speed pitches and placement, like Hendricks, Davies struck out six on his way to 6 2/3 scoreless at Wrigley Field last month. He faced the minimum through five and retired the first 13 he faced.