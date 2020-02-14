A lifelong Cardinal? Wong would welcome contract conversation to 'see how far we can push it'

“Honestly, back then when I made a decisions I knew I need to kind of – well, not buy time but get some kind of security under my belt where I could figure out my game at this level,” Wong said. “Once you get to the big leagues you really have to invent yourself – who you are – and figure out what is going to make you consistent every single day. When I first got here I had no idea how to do that. I didn’t know how to get ready for games, to get ready for the everyday grind of a big-league season. It has definitely been huge for me to buy into finding that out.

“It wasn’t just about the money – it was about getting that time to be in the big leagues and worry about being set down,” Wong added. “I was able to learn.”

In the midst of the extension, Wong was options to the minors because the Cardinals were groping for added offense and he needed time to reboot his swing with the help of then-Class AAA hitting coach Mark Budaska.

Wong returned – as a regular ever since.