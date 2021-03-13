A year after shining in spring, reliever Fernandez among first dozen cuts from Cardinals camp

JUPITER, Fla. — With fewer games and thus less innings for pitchers this spring training, the perception is that the Cardinals will have to make some quicker decisions to prioritize the arms they need to get ready or want to see emerge.

The first cuts of camp began that process Saturday night.

After a series of outings where he struggled, reliever Junior Fernandez, a year removed from being considered for late-inning looks, was among the first dozen players removed from major-league roster. Fernandez allowed five hits and three runs in his 1 1/3 innings of work this spring, and he did not strike out a batter. He also did not complete his assigned inning a back-field game.

"Sometimes you have to take two steps back to take one step forward," manager Mike Shildt said of the young righthander.

The Cardinals have asked him to focus on throwing more strikes, but that has put his pitchers over the plate more often and while they have been strikes, they have also been struck.

Fernandez and newcomer Johan Quezada were the only two players optioned out of camp.

These 10 were reassigned:

• Conner Jones, RHP

• Griffin Roberts, RHP