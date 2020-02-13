Advanced-metric projections don't like the Cardinals' offense much, or their chances

Baseball Prospectus’ PECOTA projections are one in an industry of such preseason prognostications. There’s also the ZIPS projections done at FanGraphs.com, Steamer, and in the Bill James Handbook that comes out annually there are projections as well. PECOTA, which stands for “Player Empirical Comparison and Optimization Test Algorithm,” has as its statistical backbone a comparison – to history, over time, and for players against similar players. Those act as mathematical guardrails for the predictions. When it comes to the standings, Baseball Prospectus stresses that the above numbers mentioned are averages of the scope of outcomes. The simulations are run over and over and over again and thus present a wide range of possible outcomes for the season and individual team.