After Cardinals unload Garcia, are there more deals ahead involving outfielders?

The interest the Cardinals tried to stoke in some of their outfielders through trade talks at the Winter Meetings finally resulted in a pre-Christmas move Saturday that sent a young slugger to Texas.
To complete a series of roster moves that began by signing lefty Kwang Hyun Kim, the Cardinals sent outfielder Adolis Garcia to the Rangers in exchange for cash considerations. Garcia, 26, had been removed from the Cardinals' roster to make room for Kim, and that gave the Cardinals time to try and trade the righthanded hitter or slip him through waivers.
They already had a head start on talks, and designating Garcia for assignment urged interested teams to come with offers.
This past month, the Cardinals have engaged with teams about deals that would mean packaging one or more of their righthanded-hitting outfielders in exchange for a pitcher or another outfielder. One of the teams shopping for a righthanded-hitting outfielder has been Texas, and the Cardinals and Rangers had some conversations about where to find a fit. The Rangers moved one of their most appealing pieces, lefthanded-hitting outfielder Nomar Mazara, to White Sox in a deal of outfielders.
The Rangers were drawn to Garcia's power potential, which he's had since the Cardinals signed him to a $2.5-million bonus as an international free agent.
The Cardinals did not expect Garcia to clear waivers.
Arenado available? More deals ahead?
The Cardinals remain interested in discussing trades that might give their lineup and their outfield some clarity for 2020. They have had near zero interest in including top prospect Dylan Carlson, a switch-hitting outfielder, in some of the trade discussions for All-Stars that could move this winter. They remain in discussions with Marcell Ozuna's agent about the free-agent cleanup hitter and will so until Ozuna signs elsewhere or tells the Cardinals he's no longer interested in returning.
According to reports out of Colorado, the Rockies are entertaining the idea of trading third baseman Nolan Arenado, a player the Cardinals have long eyed and expressed interest in. The Denver Post reported that the Rangers see Arenado as their "No. 1 choice" to play third base after losing out on the Anthony Rendon sweepstakes. In past discussions with Colorado, the Cardinals have found the asking price to be impossible to meet, though Arenado's $234-million contract, his no-trade clause, and his opt-out option after 2021 are all limits on what the Rockies can demand.
The market for third baseman is arguably the most fascinating of the winter -- but also the slowest-moving after Rendon's deal with the Angels. Josh Donaldson remains available as a free agent, and in addition to Colorado and Arenado the Cubs are reportedly open to discussing deals for former MVP Kris Bryant.
The Cardinals have, in public comments, committed to Matt Carpenter at third base for 2020.
In 2019 at Class AAA Memphis, Garcia hit 32 homers with 96 RBIs and 96 runs scored. He batted .253 with a .517 slugging percentage and a .818 on-base-plus-slugging percentage (OPS). He also struck out 159 times in 491 at-bats in the supercharged Triple-A game. Gifted with one of the stronger arms in the organization, Garcia could play all three outfield positions but was viewed by scouts as somewhat haphazard with his fundamentals.
The Cardinals had to clear room on the 40-man roster for Kim when his contract was approved by the commissioner's office. They elected to remove from their depth -- righthanded-hitting outfielders -- and saw a traffic jam of options like Lane Thomas and Randy Arozarena ahead of Garcia for playing time this coming season.