After Cardinals unload Garcia, are there more deals ahead involving outfielders?

Arenado available? More deals ahead?

The Cardinals remain interested in discussing trades that might give their lineup and their outfield some clarity for 2020. They have had near zero interest in including top prospect Dylan Carlson, a switch-hitting outfielder, in some of the trade discussions for All-Stars that could move this winter. They remain in discussions with Marcell Ozuna's agent about the free-agent cleanup hitter and will so until Ozuna signs elsewhere or tells the Cardinals he's no longer interested in returning.

According to reports out of Colorado, the Rockies are entertaining the idea of trading third baseman Nolan Arenado, a player the Cardinals have long eyed and expressed interest in. The Denver Post reported that the Rangers see Arenado as their "No. 1 choice" to play third base after losing out on the Anthony Rendon sweepstakes. In past discussions with Colorado, the Cardinals have found the asking price to be impossible to meet, though Arenado's $234-million contract, his no-trade clause, and his opt-out option after 2021 are all limits on what the Rockies can demand.