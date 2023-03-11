WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A headfirst slide that successful turned an infield error into a potential scoring rally for the Cardinals also jarred top prospect Jordan Walker from the game Saturday.

In the second inning, Walker left the game with a right shoulder strain, the team confirmed.

The outfielder is listed as day-to-day.

He will be reevaluated on Sunday, and the team left the Ballpark of the Palm Beaches with guarded encouragement about Walker's availability in the coming days. He was scheduled for a day off Sunday already, and the entire team has Monday off, so the earliest he was going to be back in the lineup is Tuesday.

"They're not overly concerned," manager Oliver Marmol said after the 3-2 loss to the Astros. "He'll be day to day and reevaluated in the morning."

In the top of the first inning, Walker fell behind in the count before stinging an 0-2 pitch for a groundball toward second base. Walker nearly beat the throw for an infield single, but the throw was also rushed and wide of the first baseman. That allowed Walker to wheel around first and push for second. He slide in ahead of the throw safely to put runners at second and third.

He remained on the ground for awhile but remained at second for the end of the inning, and he played left field in the bottom of the first inning.

It was during the second inning that the Cardinals removed him.

Marmol said there was no reason to push the shoulder, get it fatigued, and have Walker take more swings.

The reevaluation will be key as the Cardinals determine in the next 24 hours the precise severity and nature of the soreness.

In his first big-league spring training, Walker, 20, has thrust himself into the mix for a spot in the opening day lineup. He had a four-for-four game in his previous visit to the Ballpark of the Palm Beaches, and in that game he hit two of his three home runs. Walker has five multi-hit games in his first 11 appearances in Grapefruit League play, and he brought a .438 average into Saturday's game against Houston.

The Post-Dispatch will have more coverage of this on StlToday.com and in Sunday's edition of the newspaper.