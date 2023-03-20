JUPITER, Fla. — His manager’s alarm was assuaged quickly with a text message from Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado almost immediately after he removed his batting glove to determine the damage a pitch did his right hand.

In the fifth inning of Team USA’s romp against Cuba on Sunday night, a fastball struck Arenado on the back of his right hand.

He winced.

And watching from Jupiter, so did Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol.

“He’s good,” Marmol said. “Actually was able to text back and forth. Literally felt like seconds after he got hit. He responded pretty quickly. He feels good. Everything came back great. Scary for a minute. Glad he’s OK.”

With the United States club leading by seven runs at the time, Arenado was removed from the game and taken for scans at Miami’s loanDepot Park. Team USA and the Cardinals both confirmed that the X-rays taken Sunday night did not show any damage to the third baseman’s throwing hand. Marmol said his conversation with Arenado suggested the cleanup hitter in the U.S. lineup would be back there for Tuesday’s championship.

Arenado had two hits, a triple, and a RBI to pair with teammate Paul Goldschmidt’s home run and four RBIs in Sunday’s 14-2 victory against Cuba. Adam Wainwright pitched the first four innings of the game for his second win of the tournament, and Miles Mikolas set up Team USA's bullpen for the championship game by throwing four strong innings in relief.

"It was team Cardinal today," Wainwright said in a post-game press conference.

Injuries to star players have become the subplot to raucous crowds and compelling games in Major League Baseball’s spring international tournament. Houston leadoff hitter and former All-Star Jose Altuve fractured his thumb when struck by a fastball from U.S. reliever Daniel Bard in a quarterfinal game, and Altuve required surgery that will cost him at least several weeks at the start of the regular season. New York Mets closer Edwin Diaz, the highest-paid reliever in the game, had a rupture within his right knee during Puerto Rico’s celebration after he closed out a win against the Dominican Republic. The All-Star right-hander is expected to miss the entire season after knee surgery.

Freddie Freeman was removed from Team Canada’s lineup with a sore hamstring, though the Dodgers started him at first base and have told reporters they do not expect the leg concern to linger into next week’s opening day.

The risk of any game, Grapefruit or Classic, is injury, but there is a conversation about the heightened importance of the national games this early in the calendar as pitchers and hitters are still seeking their time and their game-ready conditioning. In spring training and entering the season, the Cardinals have structured their pitching plans because they quote research that most pitching injuries happen as the season opens, not once pitchers are in their regular-season rhythm.

“For a pitcher it’s a bit different because you’re not going to get hit by a pitch, you’re not straining something running to a bag, but it is something that is tougher because it’s earlier in the year,” said Cardinals reliever Andre Pallante, who pitched for Team Italia at the Asia sites for the WBC earlier this month. “Where I was at, the facilities were not the same as major league so there were some discrepancies for what was available to us – a weight room, our schedule. There are some added environmental aspects that I experienced that could lead to more injuries. But, it’s a cool environment to play in, and there’s a risk associated with any time you play.”

With an MLB-high 17 players who elected to participate in the WBC, the Cardinals had the higher probability of injuries. Before Cuba right-hander Elian Leyva’s 88.9-mph fastball bruised Arenado, the Cardinals had avoided it.

“We’re in a good spot,” Marmol said.

Wainwright started Sunday's semifinal for Team USA and pitched four innings, slipping free of a bases-loaded, no-out mess in the first inning and settling in with his plunging curveball to finish with three scoreless innings. Mikolas, one of the top pitchers on the U.S. team and yet oddly used only in relief and only in blowouts during the tournament, pitched four more relief innings in Sunday’s win. Each Cardinal pitcher allowed a run. Mikolas struck out three.

Back-to-back in Team USA’s lineup, Goldschmidt and Arenado have been steady sources of offense during the tournament.

Goldschmidt’s two-run homer yanked the lead back for Wainwright on Sunday night. Through six games, Goldschmidt has a .517 on-base percentage. Arenado leads Team USA with nine hits and only one player in the tournament has more.

"Honestly, for me that was one of my favorite home runs I've ever hit in my entire life," Goldschmidt said in a press conference after Sunday's win. "That top (of the) inning where they were able to get the run and there was definitely momentum that plays in these one-game series with the crowd and everything. So to be able to get us back, get the momentum, get the lead. We've talked about trying to score early. For me, I was very happy to be able to do that. You want to contribute on this team. I've been hitting third and I've been doing OK, but not really too many big hits or anything like that."

The Cardinals have the four U.S. players still in the tournament as well as Team Japan’s leadoff hitter and center fielder Lars Nootbaar and two relievers on Mexico’s national team, right-hander Giovanny Gallegos and JoJo Romero. Gallegos closed the game for Mexico to advance to Monday night’s semifinal against Japan in Miami.

All of the other Cardinals who participated in the tournament have returned. Tyler O’Neill is set to return to the lineup Tuesday after a stomach bug this past weekend. Pallante, who received a few days to acclimate after flying back from Tokyo, will appear in Wednesday’s game. Tommy Edman, who played for Team Korea in the pool play rounds, is batting leadoff for the second time since returning from the overseas games.