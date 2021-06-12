Afternoon storm cools Wrigleyville as Cardinals ask Gant to ice Cubs, halt losing trends

John Gant gets the attempt.

Gant is coming off a start where he allowed seven runs on seven hits and three walks through four innings. The Cardinals had won the righthander's previous three starts before the dud against Cincinnati that really captured the Cardinals' overall struggles in the four-game visit from the Reds. Gant will be making his 12th start of the season, and he'll need to carry the game through the sixth inning just to get to a point where he's averaging five innings a start this season.

The Cardinals have ample bullpen ready to hold a lead should they get one. Closer Alex Reyes has gone almost a week without appearing in a game, and because of the losses the righthander has thrown a total two innings and 40 pitches in June.

Whether they can get a lead is a question, given the pitcher facing them.

Kyle Hendricks has mostly confounded the Cardinals in his career.

The righthander has a 4.59 ERA through 12 starts this season, but during a visit to St. Louis he allowed one earned run in 6 2/3 innings. That start was the second of five consecutive quality starts that he takes into Saturday evening's game, and his most recent two came during the Cubs' swing west to face San Diego and San Francisco.