Against a familiar foil, Cardinals righty Flaherty aims to be baseball's first 5-0 starter

PITTSBURGH — The second half of the 2019 season set such a ridiculously high standard for Cardinals starter Jack Flaherty that anything he did short of a shutout during his scattershot, upended season of 2020 would have come up shy, like a pole vaulter clipping the crossbar with his heel.

Quietly, systematically, with his schedule unfolding predictably this season, Flaherty is gathering familiar momentum.

And now he takes it into a start against a familiar foil.

Flaherty can become baseball's first 5-0 starter Saturday night with a victory against the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Cardinals' righthander and Boston Red Sox starter Eduardo Rodriguez are two 4-0 starters with games Saturday, and Rodriguez's starts about 30 minutes after the Cardinals' game at PNC Park.

In his career, Flaherty has his most wins and his most successful numbers against the Pirates. In nine starts against the NL Central foes, Flaherty is 6-1 with a 1.89 ERA.