Against lefty Fried, Sosa returns to lineup, but otherwise Cardinals stick with familiar faces

ATLANTA — The questions late Thursday night after the shutout at Truist Park and their second shutout loss of the week was whether one unearned run in 18 innings and three total runs in the previous 27 innings might prompt a change.
Manager Mike Shildt cut to the point: To the lineup?
That would be one change to consider.
And he did before making a tweak as a nod to the handedness of the opposing pitcher and the hand health of an available infielder. Otherwise, the Cardinals are going with a familiar lineup, that that has more ebbed than flowed this season, and has spent the past few weeks at low tide.
Lefty Max Fried, a high school classmate of Jack Flaherty's and his throwing partner during last season's shutdown, starts for the Braves. Fried finished fifth in Cy Young Award voting a year ago after going 7-0 in the shortened season with 2.25 ERA in 11 starts. This will be his 11th start of the 2021 season, and thus far he's 3-4 with a 4.62 ERA.
Righthanded batters have an .800 OPS against this season, while lefties have a .690 OPS and a slugging percentage that is about 100 points off righthanded hitters.
Edmundo Sosa returns to the lineup as the righthanded-hitting option at second base. Sosa tested his bruised right hand during batting practice Thursday and had some soreness but not difficulty making throws or gripping the bat with aggressive intent. He subs in for Matt Carpenter, who started in Thursday's 4-0 loss.
And that's it.
There is no shakeup at the top, no moving the middle around, just the lineup the Cardinals have continued to sport, continued to express confidence in, and will continue to wait to connect as a group in some way. Two of the Cardinals' past three runs in three games needed an assist from an error, and the one run that didn't was a solo homer by Paul Goldschmidt.
More than half of the Cardinals' games have featured three or fewer runs from them. For some pitchers, they are a quality start waiting to happen.
The Braves had been listing like the Cardinals entering this series. They lost six of their previous seven before the Cardinals arrived at Truist Field, and Atlanta now has the chance to get a toehold on the standings with Fried following Charlie Morton as a right-left combo to knock the Cardinals back into the previous week's losing streak.
Carlos Martinez draws the start for the Cardinals and he's coming off his finest start of the year. He was recently tagged with two earned runs from his Sunday Night Baseball appearance at Wrigley Field due to a scoring change. That doesn't subtract from the quality start he gave the Cardinals to momentarily steady the rotation and help set the pitching for the sweep of the Marlins. That lowered his ERA down to 5.82.
Here are the lineups for Game 2 of the four-game Georgia swing:
CARDINALS
1. Tommy Edman, RF
2. Dylan Carlson, CF
3. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B
4. Nolan Arenado, 3B
5. Tyler O'Neill, LF
6. Yadier Molina, C
7. Edmundo Sosa, 2B
8. Paul DeJong, SS
9. Carlos Martinez, RHP
BRAVES
1. Ronald Acuna Jr., RF
2. Freddie Freeman, 1B
3. Ozzie Albies, 2B
4. Abraham Almonte, LF
5. Austin Riley, 3B
6. Dansby Swanson, SS
7. William Contreras, C
8. Guillermo Heredia, CF
9. Max Fried, LHP
Check back throughout the evening here at StlToday.com and Saturday in the pages of the Post-Dispatch for coverage from Atlanta.