Against lefty Fried, Sosa returns to lineup, but otherwise Cardinals stick with familiar lineup

And that's it.

There is no shakeup at the top, no moving the middle around, just the lineup the Cardinals have continued to sport, continued to express confidence in, and will continue to wait to connect as a group in some way. Two of the Cardinals' past three runs in three games needed an assist from an error, and the one run that didn't was a solo homer by Paul Goldschmidt.

More than half of the Cardinals' games have featured three or fewer runs from them. For some pitchers, they are a quality start waiting to happen.

The Braves had been listing like the Cardinals entering this series. They lost six of their previous seven before the Cardinals arrived at Truist Field, and Atlanta now has the chance to get a toehold on the standings with Fried following Charlie Morton as a right-left combo to knock the Cardinals back into the previous week's losing streak.

Carlos Martinez draws the start for the Cardinals and he's coming off his finest start of the year. He was recently tagged with two earned runs from his Sunday Night Baseball appearance at Wrigley Field due to a scoring change. That doesn't subtract from the quality start he gave the Cardinals to momentarily steady the rotation and help set the pitching for the sweep of the Marlins. That lowered his ERA down to 5.82.