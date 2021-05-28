Aiming to pitch this season, Cardinals starter Mikolas will receive non-surgical treatment, hope to resume throwing within six weeks

PHOENIX — A second exam and second opinion of Miles Mikolas' ailing right arm did not reveal any structural collapse within his elbow, the Cardinals said Friday, and that has permitted the starter to pursue a non-surgical treatment to attempt a return this season.
He will receive a stem injection into the flexor tendon area of his right arm, and that will be given at least a month to aid healing.
The team expects to evaluate his progress within six weeks and determine a throwing program from that point.
"The team anticipates him pitching again this season," and official statement from the Cardinals read.
Mikolas met this past week with Dr. James Andrews in Pensacola, Fla., and had another battery of exams on the arm that has four times caused him a setback from his throwing program. Mikolas had surgery last summer to repair the flexor tendon. The initial scan and subsequent followup with Dr. Andrews revealed a calcification within the flexor tendon, according to the teams description.
That can be a type of inflammation, or tendinitis, that causes stiffness and discomfort, like the symptoms Mikolas felt after pitching four innings for the Cardinals in the most recent home stand.
An ultrasound scan revealed the calcification.
Mikolas was prescribed a stem cell injection into the area to promote healing, and he is scheduled to receive that.
During spring training 2020, Mikolas had a platelet-rich plasma injection in hopes that it would address the strained tendon and he was prescribed rest to follow that treatment. When he returned to the mound that summer, he was able to pitch through Summer Camp and into an exhibition game against Kansas City. The arm did not recover after that outing, and he missed his regular-season debut due to season-ending surgery to repair the torn tendon.
This spring, he had shoulder stiffness and discomfort that was related to recovering from the surgery and also an impingement. When that cleared and he was able to rebuild his strength, Mikolas made three rehab starts and it was after 59 pitches in the majors that he had renewed and familiar soreness and tightness in the forearm.
One of the pitchers auditioning to hold Mikolas' spot in the rotation -- rookie Johan Oviedo -- will start Friday night in Arizona.
The righthander faces a Diamondbacks team that has lost 11 consecutive games. He also pitches opposite veteran lefty Madison Bumgarner.
