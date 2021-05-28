Aiming to pitch this season, Cardinals starter Mikolas will receive non-surgical treatment, hope to resume throwing within six weeks

During spring training 2020, Mikolas had a platelet-rich plasma injection in hopes that it would address the strained tendon and he was prescribed rest to follow that treatment. When he returned to the mound that summer, he was able to pitch through Summer Camp and into an exhibition game against Kansas City. The arm did not recover after that outing, and he missed his regular-season debut due to season-ending surgery to repair the torn tendon.

This spring, he had shoulder stiffness and discomfort that was related to recovering from the surgery and also an impingement. When that cleared and he was able to rebuild his strength, Mikolas made three rehab starts and it was after 59 pitches in the majors that he had renewed and familiar soreness and tightness in the forearm.

One of the pitchers auditioning to hold Mikolas' spot in the rotation -- rookie Johan Oviedo -- will start Friday night in Arizona.

The righthander faces a Diamondbacks team that has lost 11 consecutive games. He also pitches opposite veteran lefty Madison Bumgarner.

