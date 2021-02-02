All-Star Arenado joins the Cardinals: 'I plan on staying here for a long time. That's my goal'

During the team’s press conference Tuesday, Rockies ownership said Arenado came to them nine months ago to request a trade, and the team became convinced that he was going to opt-out after the 2021 season. Their goal became to maximize the return they could get for him in trade, using the compensation draft pick as a comparison.

The Cardinals felt their conversations with the Colorado gained momentum in December, lost it at times, encountered steep inclines and new pitfalls, and at times seemed like it was impossible to complete.

Mozeliak said in the past week he felt “nauseous.”

The richest contract in Cardinals history — Arenado’s is now valued at seven years, $215 million — is also the most complex trade in their history. Arenado agreed to defer salary to reduce it over the course of the contract. The Rockies are sending around $50 million in cash to the Cardinals over the life of the contract, and they are paying $15 million of Arenado’s $35 million salary for the 2021 season. To keep the present-day value of the contract, the Cardinals and Arenado extended it one year for $15 million in 2027. The Rockies will pay that salary. But they will only owe it and the bulk of the $50 million if Arenado remains a Cardinal.