Anchored, quarantined off Argentina's coast, Cardinals and Cubs fans share common goal: 'Getting home'

Anchored and isolated on a ship off the coast of Argentina for the past week, two Cardinals fans with St. Louis ties have found common ground at sea with a couple of Cubs fans.

“Getting home,” wrote one on a direct message.

Gregg and his wife Laura Arst are two of nearly 100 Americans on the Ocean Endeavour that has been docked at Ushuaia, Argentina, a resort town on the southernmost tip of South America with a sign that reads, “Fin del Mundo” (“End of the World”).

Along with their shipmates, the Arsts have been under quarantine. They have met a honeymooning pair of Cubs fans and another Cardinals fan onboard — all of whom have spent the past several days trying to secure a flight home, any flight home, as travel becomes increasingly uncertain as restrictions tighten and countries lock down.

The 14-day quarantine on the ship is scheduled to end Sunday, and then a race to reach flights out of Argentina will begin — through a country on lockdown. The travelers have reached out to government officials for help with their return to the United States.

“Like it has for so many people, the world changed since we last set foot on land,” wrote Gregg Arst, in a direct message. A Parkway Central grad who is now Broadway executive in New York, Arst has been a guest on STLtoday.com’s Best Podcast in Baseball because of his fondness for the Cardinals.

“Seeing our options for returning home diminish before our eyes not only has been challenging but exhausting,” he continued. “Disembarking is only Step 1. We’re asking our local representatives to continue applying pressure to ensure airports continue operations, borders remain open, and international flights aren’t canceled so all 97 Americans are able to return all the way home.”