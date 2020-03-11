Andrew Miller encouraged after exhausting battery of exams, aggressive bullpen session

The scope of the tests widened to such a point that Miller found himself in an MRI for a brain scan just to be sure to rule out a tumor.

With the advice of the medical staff, he adjusted some of the medication that he's been taking, and he called that change "rough" over the past 48 hours. He also learned that he needs a root canal, which he will have in the near future.

He said that he tired quicker than expected during his bullpen Wednesday, and he traced that back to days of blood being drawn and medication adjusted.

During his bullpen session, with Chris Carpenter watching, Miller was able to snap through a series of sliders. He dialed in his fastball over the length of the bullpen session. And, most of all, he was encouraged by the feel of the outing, how it felt releasing the pitches.

"I think there is still work to do," Miller said. "Today is certainly an improvement off of where I was a week or two ago. ... I felt like I was trying to create as much power and get as close as I can to game-speed or whatever. Today was easier to get that feeling, and I felt good about making those adjustments -- feeling the ball at extension, that kind of thing. I'm happy with it."

This story will be updated with additional information.

