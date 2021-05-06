Angels release Pujols in final year of record contract that lured him away from Cardinals

In a sudden and unexpected end to a monster contract that was supposed last long after he made history, Albert Pujols has been designated for assignment by the Los Angeles Angels and will be released by the team, the club announced Thursday.

Pujols, 41, is in the final playing year of a 10-year, $240-million contract that lured him away from the Cardinals after the 2011 World Series title.

He won three MVP awards and won the National League's "Decade Triple Crown" while with the Cardinals from 2001-2011. He left the team as a free agent, courted by teams as varied as the Marlins and Cardinals until the Angels overwhelmed the others with an offer that their owner made personally and person to Pujols.

The Angels enjoyed the milestones that come from signing one of the best righthanded hitters in history, and in 1,181 games for them Pujols hit 222 home runs, drove in 783 runs, and batted .256.

His playing time had diminished in recent years, and was expected to shrink further during this season. The move Thursday allows Pujols to explore openings with other teams that might permit more playing time or a reunion that appeals to him.