 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Angels release Pujols in final year of record contract that lured him away from Cardinals
0 comments
top story

Angels release Pujols in final year of record contract that lured him away from Cardinals

{{featured_button_text}}
Cardinals close out Angels series

Los Angeles Angels first baseman Albert Pujols (5) receives a standing ovation from Busch Stadium during the first inning of a game on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Pujols received ovations during all three games of the series. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com

 Colter Peterson

In a sudden and unexpected end to a monster contract that was supposed last long after he made history, Albert Pujols has been designated for assignment by the Los Angeles Angels and will be released by the team, the club announced Thursday.

Pujols, 41, is in the final playing year of a 10-year, $240-million contract that lured him away from the Cardinals after the 2011 World Series title.

He won three MVP awards and won the National League's "Decade Triple Crown" while with the Cardinals from 2001-2011. He left the team as a free agent, courted by teams as varied as the Marlins and Cardinals until the Angels overwhelmed the others with an offer that their owner made personally and person to Pujols.

The Angels enjoyed the milestones that come from signing one of the best righthanded hitters in history, and in 1,181 games for them Pujols hit 222 home runs, drove in 783 runs, and batted .256.

His playing time had diminished in recent years, and was expected to shrink further during this season. The move Thursday allows Pujols to explore openings with other teams that might permit more playing time or a reunion that appeals to him. 

Pujols' contract includes a 10-year personal services contract that was seen at the time as a lifetime commitment by the player and the Angels for life after his retirement. It is worth $10 million, and it is an option he has to accept after retirement. It was mentioned by the Pujols family as an appealing part of the contract, one the Cardinals thought was assumed as they tried to sign him as a "legacy" player. Cardinals ownership once contacted MLB officials to see if they could include an ownership stake in the team with their offer to Pujols. 

The Angels' offer surpassed the Cardinals' offer in total guaranteed dollars before it ever got to the personal services contract, which are no longer permitted.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

In exchange for their record-setting offer, the Angels got one playoff berth and all of the milestone numbers that will come to define Pujols' first-ballot Hall of Fame career.

He hit his 500th home run with the Angels, his 600th home run, too, and got his 3,000th hit, all in addition to scaling the ranks of the all-time greats when it comes to RBIs, total bases, and other offensive categories. He currently has 667 home runs and 3,253 hits.

In a statement the team released on Twitter, owner Arte Moreno said: "Albert Pujols' historical accomplishments, both on and off the field, serve as an inspiration to athletes everywhere, and his actions define what it means to be a true Superstar."

In the official announcement of the move the Angels stated that Pujols spent "nearly half" of his "Hall of Fame career" with them.

The last Cardinal to win the Rookie of the Year award, in 2001, Pujols went on to win six Silver Sluggers, two Gold Glove awards, and two World Series titles with the Cardinals. Of his 10 All-Star Game appearances, nine were with the Cardinals.  

Pujols' 667 home runs rank fifth all-time, 29 behind Alex Rodriguez. In RBIs, Pujols, 2,112 rank third, and he is 102 behind Babe Ruth. Pujols' 5,955 total bases rank fifth, behind Willie Mays (third) and 21 behind Barry Bonds, at fourth.

Officially the Angels are designating Pujols for assignment to move him off of the 40-man roster immediately and explore possible trades and move him through waivers. It's unlikely that another team will pick up the remainder of his contract when, once released, he could be signed for the prorated minimum salary and the Angels must cover the rest.

This a standard process and the one the Angels have chosen en route to releasing Pujols.

This season Pujols has hit five home runs, played a few innings a third base for the Angels, but overall struggled in the first month to a .198 average with a .372 slugging percentage.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Sports

Cardinals homer early to extend winning streak, Mets answer to split doubleheader

The same swings that carried the Cardinals to a sixth consecutive win and a victory in the first half of Wednesday’s doubleheader turned the nightcap against them and showcased how even with all the tinkering there’s a truism of modern baseball, from box score to arbitration hearing. Power plays. The Pauls – Goldschmidt and DeJong – each homered in the first game to lift the Cardinals to a 4-1 ...

Sports

Goldschmidt, DeJong homer as Cardinals, Kim take Game 1 vs. Mets, 4-1

A home run that would have put out a light staked the Cardinals to an early lead and a home run out of reach put away the first game of Wednesday’s doubleheader against the Mets. In between, Kwang Hyun Kim pitched expertly around his own walks, two lengthy delays, and one confusing check of the rule book to escape a bases-loaded mess in the fourth inning and maintain the Cardinals’ lead on the ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports