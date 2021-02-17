Arenado arrives in Jupiter, joins group of early 'Bird position players cleared for Cardinals workouts

JUPITER, Fla. – Within the first minute of his first press availability on the first official day of spring training, Cardinals manager Mike Shildt was told about the biting, frigid weather back in St. Louis, and he mentioned he had heard about another forecast.

“I understand St. Louis has a lot of warm and fuzzy even in cold temperatures,” the manager said, potentially grinning behind his mask. “For a lot of reasons, including Nolan.”

Pitchers and catchers are going through physicals Wednesday morning at the team’s facility at Roger Dean Stadium. Large white tents have been erected to cover outdoor areas for meetings, outdoor areas for testing, outdoor areas for lounging, outdoor areas to workout, and outdoor areas to do everything but the few things done in the actual clubhouse, like shower and dress. In addition to the parade of pitchers and catchers are scheduled to report today, the Cardinals have added a handful of position players to the mix for an early start to their workouts.

Yes, Nolan Arenado has arrived.

Arenado got to Florida on Monday and began the two-day quarantine required for the intake process. He and Jack Flaherty were two of the players who arrived that day.