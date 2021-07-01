Arenado back in Colorado, Bader back at center, but are Cardinals back on winning track?

During a Zoom call with more than 40 members of St. Louis and Colorado media, Arenado said he is not sure what to expect from the fans at a packed-house ballpark. He expects an enthusiastic acceptance and was moved to see some Arenado jerseys around town.

"They haven't gotten rid of them yet," he said.

He imagines there will be some boos, some manifest of the frustration fans felt with his departure from Colorado this past February in a deal he sought to the Cardinals and the $50 million the Rockies could ultimately pay of his salary with the Cardinals. Always a good draw in Colorado, the Cardinals have the added spice of Arenado's return and the holiday weekend for probably some of the largest crowds they've seen yet this season.

Bader, wearing a sportcoat as his manager said, joins the team after missing about five weeks recovering from a fractured rib. The front office has recently noted how the team was at its best overall when Bader was in center because of "the energy" he brings. Having his glove in center does make the overall defense better, and Bader and Tyler O'Neill have had times this season where they've brought a needed speed element to a pedestrian lineup.

To make room on the active roster the Cardinals returned rookie outfielder Lars Nootbaar to Class AAA Memphis.