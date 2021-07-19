Arenado gets a post-All-Star break breather as Cardinals welcome Cubs for pivotal series

When Paul DeJong headed off to the All-Star Game a few years ago as the Cardinals' lone representative, his teammate Paul Goldschmidt told manager Mike Shildt that the event is more exhausting than any player is willing to let on.

He told his manager that an All-Star probably won't ask for a day, probably won't acknowledge the lack of a breather, but would benefit from one.

Shildt said that conversation was in his mind Monday as he wrote the lineup.

Nolan Arenado, the Cardinals' only position player to appear in the All-Star Game, is not in the lineup as the Chicago Cubs visit for a pivotal series in the season for both teams. Shildt said Arenado is getting a scheduled day off at the start of the four-game series. Matt Carpenter starts at third and bats third for the Cardinals, his lefthanded bat sliding in between that thicket of righthanded batters the Cardinals would otherwise have in the order.

"Done some nice things," Shildt said of Carpenter in the field over the past several weeks. "Swinging the bat well this month."

Carpenter is batting .389/.421/.611 for a 1.032 OPS in July. He has seven hits in 18 at-bats and three of them have been for extra bases.