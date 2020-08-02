As Cardinals brace for new test results, Mozeliak describes goal: 'Containing is now our main focus'

The four members of the traveling party who had inconclusive results were one player and three staff members.

They were tested again.

The entire team underwent additional testing Sunday at their hotel.

The Cardinals had three players receive confirmed positive COVID-19 tests. Two of them were already driven back to their homes in the St. Louis, and the third had been isolated and identified via contact tracing before the positive test was confirmed.

An official with the team said that its travel plans and rewrite of the schedule to play four games in Detroit had taken into consideration the possibility of the four inconclusive results would become confirmed positives.

Any new positive tests beyond that would force the team to reassess.

The Cardinals remained quarantined and separated from each other at their hotel, where they have been isolated and unable to go anywhere since Friday morning. The previous night, the Cardinals learned they had two confirmed positives for COVID-19.

"We had someone that was infected and unfortunately it was someone that was able to spread it," Mozeliak said during the radio interview with MLB Network Radio. "Containing is now our main focus."