As Cardinals finalize opening roster, Carlson 'disappointed' he's not on it but 'confident my time will come'

In his first plate appearance against an opponent at Busch Stadium, Carlson fell behind in the count 1-2 before reclaiming control of the count in Wednesday’s exhibition vs. Kansas City. He fouled off a 97-mph fastball from Royals reliever Josh Staumont, who is on KC’s opening day roster. Carlson then took two balls to work the count full. He fouled off a 98-mph fastball and then a 99-mph fastball to press on and claim a nine-pitch walk. The whole exchange drew compliments from manager Mike Shildt.

At a time when Carlson could have been swinging for his last chance to make the opening day roster, he instead took the kind of approach the Cardinals want to define their offense.

“Dylan has got a lot of tools in his tool box, as Mr. (George) Kissell would say,” Shildt said. “Clearly he can put together a good at-bat. Did that in this camp, as a lot of guys did. Fouling off tough pitches, which Dylan did, and staying in the strike zone, and that was indicative of what Dylan did. His strike zone discipline with his natural ability and ability that he puts in for his work and his preparation is a great combination for him.”