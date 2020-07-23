As Cardinals finalize opening roster, Carlson 'disappointed' he's not on it but 'confident my time will come'

Awaiting a definitive decision on the health of a pitcher, the Cardinals finalized Thursday all but one spot on their opening day roster and leaned heavier than expected on outfielders and heaviest on familiarity, bringing only three newcomers to the team for Friday’s opener.
After a strong spring followed a standout 2019 and forced the Cardinals to consider him for the opening day roster as one of their top outfielders, leading prospect Dylan Carlson will have to wait later into summer before his much-anticipated arrival.
Still determining if reliever Giovanny Gallegos will be active for Friday’s game at Busch Stadium against Pittsburgh, the Cardinals announced 29 of the 30 players they’ll take into the opening series. That group includes three first-time Cardinals – newly minted closer Kwang Hyun Kim, relief prospect Kodi Whitley, and outfielder Austin Dean. Acquired from Miami this past winter, Dean is the fifth outfielder on the roster, joining starters Harrison Bader and Dexter Fowler along with Tyler O’Neill and Lane Thomas, two outfielders the Cardinals have pledged playing time.
Dean and Carlson performed well throughout “Summer Camp,” but Dean had the edge of being on the 40-man roster. As a result the Cardinals can avoid losing a year of control by keeping Carlson off the roster for as little as a week in this shortened 60-game season.
Carlson was assigned to the alternate-site camp in Springfield, Mo., where he was Class AA Texas League’s player of the year in 2019.
“Honestly, I’m disappointed,” Carlson said. “I know this is a business and it’s a decision that was out of my control. I love everyone in that clubhouse and want to see them succeed. I am confident my time will come and in the meantime, I’ll be down in Springfield doing everything in my power to stay ready.”
Gallegos was set to face hitters Thursday at Busch Stadium, and the Cardinals were hopeful that if he recovered well Friday he could be on the roster, even if he wasn’t available for the 7:15 p.m. game against Pittsburgh. Infielder Brad Miller was assigned to the 10-day injured list, and he will begin the season in Springfield getting infield reps and at-bats he missed due to a heel injury in “Summer Camp.”
Edmundo Sosa is on the active roster as backup shortstop and utility infielder after Max Schrock, who went 2-for-2 against Kansas City on Wednesday, made noise as a possible addition to the roster.
The active roster includes three catchers with rookie Andrew Knizner earning a spot alongside Matt Wieters, who offers a switch-hitter off the bench, and stalwart Yadier Molina. That implies that the Cardinals will carry a fourth catcher on the three-man taxi squad for road trips. The complete roster is listed below.
All teams opening the 2020 season with an expanded roster that has four more spots than usual. The 30-man roster will shrink to 28 after two weeks, and then all teams will have a 26-man roster for the final month of the season and into the postseason.
The biggest questions facing the Cardinals coming into “Summer Camp” on July 3 was who would be available after COVID-19 tests, who would close games, what roles Carlos Martinez and Kim would have, and how iron-clad was their commitment to getting outfielders O’Neill and Thomas playing time. John Mozeliak, president of baseball operations, told the Post-Dispatch this past week that the team had the “same mantra.” That meant entering July was the same as entering March for Carlson: The team advertised a chance for him to play his way into the lineup, but the hurdles were high. He had to overcome incumbents and baseball’s service time situation, a roster factor that greets many top prospects.
The 21-year-old switch-hitter did his part with a .313 average in 12 spring games, and a .436 on-base percentage. At one point he reached base eight consecutive times, prompting cleanup hitter Paul DeJong to say, “He has all the tools that you need to be a big-leaguer right now.”
Those stats do not include recent intrasquad games, during which Carlson often played center field and showed improved feel for the position. Projected as a corner outfielder eventually in his career, the ability to play center now offers another avenue to the majors.
In his first plate appearance against an opponent at Busch Stadium, Carlson fell behind in the count 1-2 before reclaiming control of the count in Wednesday’s exhibition vs. Kansas City. He fouled off a 97-mph fastball from Royals reliever Josh Staumont, who is on KC’s opening day roster. Carlson then took two balls to work the count full. He fouled off a 98-mph fastball and then a 99-mph fastball to press on and claim a nine-pitch walk. The whole exchange drew compliments from manager Mike Shildt.
At a time when Carlson could have been swinging for his last chance to make the opening day roster, he instead took the kind of approach the Cardinals want to define their offense.
“Dylan has got a lot of tools in his tool box, as Mr. (George) Kissell would say,” Shildt said. “Clearly he can put together a good at-bat. Did that in this camp, as a lot of guys did. Fouling off tough pitches, which Dylan did, and staying in the strike zone, and that was indicative of what Dylan did. His strike zone discipline with his natural ability and ability that he puts in for his work and his preparation is a great combination for him.”
A key element for the Cardinals to have an improved offense is generating more production from the outfield. The team let Marcell Ozuna go as a free agent – subtracting their cleanup hitter and left fielder from a lineup that scored the fewest runs of any playoff team. As a group, the Cardinals outfielders struggled in 2019 with Fowler’s 19 homers standing out. The Cardinals insisted that they want to clear at-bats for O’Neill and Thomas given the success each of them had in the minors. Thomas had one of the better all-around “Summer Camps,” and O’Neill, the likely opening day starter in left, drove home the Cardinals first two runs against KC on Wednesday.
The Cardinals acquired Dean to offer a righthanded bat with Triple-A success in the same way Jose Martinez did, only Dean had options remaining to go to the minors.
And on the horizon, rising into view was Carlson.
The team’s minor-league player of the year, Carlson was the youngest player since Oscar Taveras to win the Texas Leagues’ player of the year award. Almost two weeks after a promotion to Class AAA Memphis, Carlson still led the Class AA league in homers (21) and slugging (.518). He finished the year with his first 18 games at the Triple-A level and polished a 20-20 season with 20 steals and 26 homers to go with a .914 OPS overall.
The Cardinals have not traditionally been a team that tinkers with service time. Closer Jordan Hicks made the opening day roster when doing so cost the Cardinals a year of control. DeJong would have been a Super 2 player earning an arbitration raise if not for signing an extension, and Tommy Edman yet could be Super 2 because of his 2019 stay. Michael Wacha was a free agent this past winter because the team didn’t fiddle with his service time.
By placing Whitley on the opening-day roster, the Cardinals start his clock a week earlier than necessary if they wanted to maintain an extra year of control of him. The consideration is obviously different for a position player, a team source cautioned in spring training. In this shortened year, a full season is considered 61 days on the roster. The season is 66 days long. For prospects around baseball, that could mean missing no more than seven games pushes their free agency back a year.
The Cardinals insist they want immediate games to gauge what they have in their returning outfielders, and that they can focus on Carlson’s “growth” at the alternate-site camp. When – not if – they promote Carlson, Mozeliak has steadfastly said with prospects he wants to be sure there is guaranteed playing time. A spot in the lineup, not on the bench.
“Dylan has some time in front of him,” Mozeliak said this past week before the roster was finished. “His time will come.”
It will be telling when it does.
THE CARDINALS OPENING DAY ROSTER
PITCHERS (14): Junior Fernandez-RHP, Jack Flaherty-RHP, John Gant-RHP, Austin Gomber-LHP, Ryan Helsley-RHP, Dakota Hudson-RHP, Kwang Hyun Kim-LHP, Carlos Martínez-RHP, Miles Mikolas-RHP, Andrew Miller-LHP, Daniel Ponce de Leon-RHP, Adam Wainwright-RHP, Tyler Webb-LHP, Kodi Whitley-RHP;
CATCHERS (3): Andrew Knizner, Yadier Molina, Matt Wieters;
INFIELDERS (7): Matt Carpenter, Paul DeJong, Tommy Edman, Paul Goldschmidt, Rangel Ravelo, Edmundo Sosa, Kolten Wong;
OUTFIELDERS (5): Harrison Bader, Austin Dean, Dexter Fowler, Tyler O’Neill, Lane Thomas.
INJURED LIST (4): John Brebbia-RHP (45-day, right elbow), Giovanny Gallegos-RHP, Jordan Hicks-RHP (45-day, right elbow), Brad Miller-INF (10-day, right ankle - bursitis).
Cardinals have used 29 of 30 spots on the roster. They are expected to fill the roster before Friday's opener.
