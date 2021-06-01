As Cardinals, Flaherty review results of exam on sore torso, Pujols readies to start vs. former club

LOS ANGELES — The plan, pitcher Jack Flaherty explained late Monday night while sitting through a Zoom interview an hour after an abrupt departure from his start, was to see how his left side felt in the morning, how it responded to rest, and whether exams of the area revealed the reason he felt tightness ripple through his torso.
He said the tightness was enough to "check it out a little more."
That was the plan for this afternoon.
The Cardinals expected to have a feel for the extent of Flaherty's injury (and thus his absence from the rotation) at some point before game time Tuesday.
The Cardinals not have an off day until next Monday, meaning Flaherty's turn in the rotation will come up before there is an off day to adjust the rotation. Johan Oviedo would be available to step in for that start, or if needed he could move to the bullpen as an option to cover innings.
The above info will be updated shortly, but I want to post the lineups before waiting for confirmation of information.
Two firsts will take place in Tuesday's game at Dodger Stadium.
Albert Pujols, the three-time MVP and all-time great for the Cardinals, will make his first start against the Cardinals as a member of the Dodgers. Since his unceremonious release from the Los Angeles Angels, Pujols has found a home as a regular starter at first for the defending World Series champs.
Also, Jose Rondon, newly added to the Cardinals' roster on this trip, will make his first start in the outfield for them.
He's out in right field.
That's largely because the Cardinals are leaning hard right with their lineup against Dodgers veteran and lefty David Price. He was announced as the starter late Monday night and the game could bend toward a bullpen one for the big-budget Dodgers.
Below, as promised on Twitter, is a closeup of the lineup, guided by matchups.
Based on roster makeup, Cardinals gear up to see Pujols in a new getup.
They're playing catchup, injuries always force a shakeup, and that could mean a callup.
Straight up, late game or not, you can count on a writeup being here when you wakeup.
CARDINALS
1. Tommy Edman, 2B
2. Dylan Carlson, CF
3. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B
4. Nolan Arenado, 3B
5. Yadier Molina, C
6. Tyler O'Neill, LF
7. Edmundo Sosa, SS
8. Jose Rondon, RF
9. John Gant, RHP
DODGERS
1. Mookie Betts, RF
2. Max Muncy, 2B
3. Justin Turner, 3B
4. Will Smith, C
5. Gavin Lux, SS
6. Chris Taylor, CF
7. Albert Pujols, 1B
8. Matt Beaty, LF
9. David Price, LHP
