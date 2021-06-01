As Cardinals, Flaherty review results of exam on sore torso, Pujols readies to start vs. former club

LOS ANGELES — The plan, pitcher Jack Flaherty explained late Monday night while sitting through a Zoom interview an hour after an abrupt departure from his start, was to see how his left side felt in the morning, how it responded to rest, and whether exams of the area revealed the reason he felt tightness ripple through his torso.

He said the tightness was enough to "check it out a little more."

That was the plan for this afternoon.

The Cardinals expected to have a feel for the extent of Flaherty's injury (and thus his absence from the rotation) at some point before game time Tuesday.

The Cardinals not have an off day until next Monday, meaning Flaherty's turn in the rotation will come up before there is an off day to adjust the rotation. Johan Oviedo would be available to step in for that start, or if needed he could move to the bullpen as an option to cover innings.

Two firsts will take place in Tuesday's game at Dodger Stadium.