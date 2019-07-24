PITTSBURGH — In the second inning of Tuesday night's Memphis game against the New Orleans Baby Cakes, Redbirds leadoff hitter Randy Arozarena was hit by a pitch and dutifully took first base.
That bruise pushed the center fielder's streak of consecutive games with at least one trip to first base to 23.
It also brought up Matt Carpenter, No. 2 hitter.
The Cardinals oft-leadoff hitter is spending time this week with Class AAA Memphis to recover from a bone bruise near his right ankle, and he's taking advantage of a rehab assignment to work on his swing without the plate appearances counting against the major-league standings. Carpenter went zero-for-two with a walk, a strikeout, and a run scored in his first game with Memphis, and he'll have at least two more games before possibly returning to the Cardinals' lineup on Friday.
With Arozarena on first in the second inning, Carpenter drew a walk from New Orleans starter Robert Dugger, a righthander. Dugger is about a month removed from being a Jumbo Shrimp in Jacksonville and is now a Baby Cake in New Orleans because ... cool merch, or something.
Carpenter's walk loaded the bases and one batter later John Nogowski cleared them with his 10th homer of the season and a grand slam.
The Cardinals' Triple-A affiliate held on to win, 6-4.
In Carpenter's first-inning at-bat he grounded out to the first base, and in his other at-bat he struck out. He also played third base for the Redbirds, and he was removed in the game after three plate appearances. Cardinals manager Mike Shildt said the goal is to get Carpenter four or so plate appearances a day, and that he could get as many as 12 in the three days with Memphis before joining the team in St. Louis.
Where and how the club uses him when he's back is still an open question.
In his absence, Tommy Edman has taken over at leadoff, and the Cardinals have gone on one of their most successful winning stretches of the season. They've won nine of 11 games and closed the gap between them and the first-place Cubs to a 1/2 game. Edman had the winning grand slam -- the Cardinals' first grand slam of the season -- in Cincinnati this past week, and he's handled himself well at third base. He had a key defensive play Tuesday night as the Cardinals edged Pittsburgh, 4-3.
Since taking over for Carpenter at leadoff, Edman is batting nine-for-33 with six runs, three extra-base hits, two walks, and seven strikeouts. He has a slash line of .273/.314/.424 with an OPS of .739.
Outside of the batting average that's Carpenter-esque.
In his previous 39 games before the bone bruise, Carpenter had a slash line of .234/.318/.416 for a OPS of .735. His on-base percentage this season is .321 -- which would be a career low.
The Cardinals, overall, continue to struggle to get many sparks from the leadoff spot. They have the least-productive leadoff spot in the majors and Edman's uptick there has helped bring it above a .200 average. The Cardinals also like Edman's ability to switch-hit at that position, and how that foils the "opener" approach that Carpenter can invite.
How the Cardinals are going to fit Edman and Carpenter -- and to a lesser extent Kolten Wong and Yairo Munoz and those two -- into the same lineup is a riddle that doesn't have to be solved until Friday, at the earliest.
Munoz's recent play in center field gives him a position outside of the infield to play, and Edman could also see some time in center. He could also be the understudy at third and second base, appearing regularly (three, four times a week) at those positions based on matchups. The Cardinals intend to utilize Carpenter at third base when he's set to return.
Whether he goes back to the leadoff spot could hinge on who is the lineup -- or another trend that started in his absence.
The No. 2 spot is there for the taking.
Since Carpenter went back on the injured list for the second time this month, three different Cardinals have hit second for the team. Jose Martinez and Dexter Fowler have alternated at the spot on this road trip, and shortstop Paul DeJong also got a start there. It has been several years -- really, back to 2017 -- that the Cardinals have wanted to look at Carpenter as their No. 2 hitter. In the winter before the 2017 season, the Cardinals signed Fowler to be their leadoff hitter, and the idea was to stack OBP atop the order and confound pitchers with lengthy at-bats.
Fowler and Carpenter had long been two of the league leaders when it came to pitches per plate appearance, and were OBP monsters in 2016.
In addition to moving Carpenter's burgeoning power out of the leadoff spot and taking more advantage of it, one reason for the appeal of No. 2 was the number of shifts Carpenter was starting to see as he became a pull-power hitter. With a runner at first base, a hole would open up on the right side of the infield that was not there -- that was less there than it ever was there, if you well -- with the shift.
Carpenter at the No. 2 spot in the order with a runner on base could change how teams lineup against him, and could change how he's pitched as a result -- which would also help change his fortunes.
It would put the Cardinals' lineup at switch-left-right.
As he's written lineups recently, Shildt has moved DeJong all around as the shortstop emerged from his All-Star appearance still looking for his swing. Fowler has been up and down, and Martinez has been all around the middle, too. Edman has been a constant at leadoff. But the second spot, one that invites a blend of OPS/OBP, is open for audition. Martinez singled and homered from it Tuesday, and he scored two runs.
At the same time, in Memphis, about two blocks off of Beale, Carpenter was working a walk.
And batting second for the Redbirds.
