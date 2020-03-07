As concern for coronavirus spreads, Cardinals encourage players to pre-sign items for fans

"I don't think any longterm decisions have to be made at this point," Mozeliak said. "It's a very fluid situation."

The United Kingdom could also make the decision for Major League Baseball depending on its reaction to the virus and travel from America.

The two games in London are Cardinals home games, and it would be possible to pivot and play the games at Busch Stadium as a Cubs weekend.

The Washington Nationals on Saturday issued a statement that explained their policy for players is to eliminate contact with fans, avoid handshakes, and not to sign items passed to them. Instead, the Nationals will have pre-signed items to toss to fans.

Mozeliak said the Cardinals did not want to adopt that hard-line of a policy, leaving it instead for the players to make their own choices.

"We're not making any hard and fast rules or changing how we do business in terms of fan interaction," Mozeliak said. "Our No. 1 priority is our fans' health as well as our players' health. Keeping those two things in mind if we can avoid spreading it we want to do that. It's really just trying to be smart, and we really want to make sure everyone is aware of what is at stake."