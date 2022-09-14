As crowds flock to witness Pujols swing for history, how often will Cardinals start him?

With a division yet to win, a playoff spot still to claim, and, oh, just one of the biggest stories in baseball to showcase, the Cardinals’ final weeklong homestand of the season has taken on a richer hue – and presented manager Oliver Marmol with a riddle.

Each lineup is a blend of what’s best to impact the standings and then what thousands of fans flocking to Busch Stadium want to see from the stands.

“Right there with you,” Marmol said. “I want to see 700.”

Fresh from winning a series for the Cardinals in Pittsburgh with home runs Nos. 696 and 697 to move into fourth place all-time, Albert Pujols returned home with the Cardinals for a stretch of seven games in six days to make history. Or, take his show on the road. The Cardinals’ back stretch began with a forgettable 8-4 loss to Milwaukee on Tuesday, but it continues Wednesday with the certainty of a major-league record. Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina will make their 325th start together to surpass the previous battery mark of 324.

Their start is certain.

Pujols’ sure seems possible.

There is something about playing to the crowd.

“That’s the balance of what you asked – how do you get the best version of Albert? Is it playing him every day? Is it not?” Marmol said. “What’s scarier for the opposition? Me being able to pick my spots with the best matchup and they don’t have an answer for? Or them being able to matchup with him based on him being in the initial lineup? It’s a great conversation. I don’t think there is a right answer.”

The manager did agree that baseball as entertainment and the sellout crowds expected for some of the games with history on deck guides his hand.

Pujols started Tuesday’s game and delivered an RBI single that briefly put the Cardinals ahead 3-2 after the first inning. The Brewers held the Cardinals scoreless for the final 21 outs of the game with five of the eight Milwaukee pitchers used throwing a scoreless appearance. Milwaukee’s advertised plan to use a bullpen game and toss everything including the Strzelecki at the Cardinals invited a lineup that was less matchup-oriented and more balanced. Pujols, a part-time player until his full-bore push toward 700, was the natural choice at designated hitter. He put a right-handed deterrent between left handed-hitting outfielders Corey Dickerson and Lars Nootbaar.

At some point, Pujols batting in that spot was likely to draw a favorable matchup against a lefty reliever – and he did in the eighth against Taylor Rogers. He popped up.

The more revealing choice will come Wednesday as the Brewers turn to the reigning Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes for a traditional start. When the Cardinals signed Pujols to be their right-handed complement at designated hitter, Burnes was exactly the kind of pitcher they did not expect him to face.

Sure enough, Pujols does not have a career at-bat against the Brewers’ ace – who has three starts this season against the Cardinals.

A start for Pujols would pit him against one of the best starters in the division, a right-hander, and give a packed house that many more chances to see him possibly, maybe connect for a home run that gets him closer to 700. More swings, more opportunities. Or, is it better matchup, better chance? Marmol could elect to keep Pujols on the bench for that specific moment late in the game when he can pinpoint him against any one of the Brewers’ three lefties – Rogers, Hoby Milner, or Brent Suter.

“It’s a great button you get to push that people don’t have an answer for,” Marmol said. “You balance that. I have my theory. I don’t have the right answer for it.”

Against a right-hander in the first inning Tuesday, Pujols had the flair single to right for his 2,199th career RBI. In the third, Pujols tagged a pitch from a right-hander to center field that briefly created a commotion in the bleachers until the ball settled in the center fielder’s glove. Pujols grounded out against a right-handed reliever to end the fifth, and that meant Milwaukee could turn to Milner for the sixth against three right handed-hitting Cardinals not named Pujols. Milner retired the side in order.

Milwaukee broke a 4-4 tie in the fifth inning when starter Jordan Montgomery, unbeaten in his previous eight starts for the Cardinals, left a succulent curveball over the plate. McCutchen mashed it for a two-run homer, and the Brewers dutifully added on two more runs from there.

Montgomery was furious on the field about the homer, but after the game told the media that he thought “it was a good pitch.”

The Brewers had the better view.

“He didn’t have his stuff that he normally has,” McCutchen said. “He really wasn’t able to locate as much to the glove side. He was leaving a lot of things over the plate. For us, we just got to take advantage of those days.”

Taking advantage of specific days was the Cardinals 2022 Pujols Plan.

His success against left-handed pitching over the past several years and specifically when utilized in spot by the Dodgers last season gave the Cardinals the idea to sign him, celebrate him, and strategically utilize him when the matchup was right. Pujols bought in. After signing a one-year, $2.5-million deal to return to the Cardinals for what he called a “last run” before retirement, he and Marmol spoke on the phone. Pujols was “very adamant,” Marmol said, when he passed on this message: “I have one more productive year in me and I can help contribute.”

“If this is his description of contributing, I’m in on that,” Marmol said, laughing. “He’s not just hitting home runs in meaningless situations. He’s contributing to our wins, right? His home runs are coming to tie games, to put us up, late innings, pinch hits, grand slams. It’s Albert chasing 700 while solidifying a playoff spot. It’s meaningful, and it all goes hand in hand.”

Pujols started the final two games in Pittsburgh and had the homer that either tied the game or put the Cardinals ahead.

Both homers, the one that tied Alex Rodriguez and the one that eclipsed him, came against a right-hander.

As engineered, Pujols has thumped lefties to the tune of a .363 average, a .775 slugging percentage, and a 1.180 OPS this season. Those targeted starts played a part in igniting what became a .361 average in August with a .803 slugging percentage and a 1.224 OPS, only the most robust August in a career of robust months.

The eight homers he hit in August and dozen since the All-Star break have put the three-time MVP in a familiar place – the pennant race – but a spot unfamiliar except to three other players who came before him. To join Babe Ruth, Hank Aaron, and Barry Bonds in the 700-homer club, Pujols needs to play. To give him the best shot, Marmol has to decide how much.

In his office before the start of the two-game series against Milwaukee, Marmol fielded a question about whether a start and four at-bats was the only way to cater to the fans or if the thrill of a late-game, pinch-hit showdown would do it.

Standing ovation and all.

“I’d want to see four,” Marmol said. “I get it. So, I completely get it.”