As he fields interest from other teams, Wong snags his second Gold Glove; O'Neill wins first

That pivot to using only stats was met by frustration from some past winners like Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina and Rays center fielder Kevin Kiermaier. Two of the best at their positions in any poll of managers, they were not finalists for the Gold Glove at their positions this fall.

Wong has put himself at the nexus of both analytics and reputation.

Despite the Cardinals playing only 58 games this season and every other team in the NL playing 60, Wong still led all second basemen in the league in assists, with 129.

No other second basemen in the NL had more than 90.

Wong also was tops in double plays turned, with 29, and he did that while committing only two errors. The advance metrics also adored his play on the right side of the infield. His 3.8 Ultimate Zone Rating (UZR) was the highest of any second baseman in the NL, and he was credited with 2 Outs Above Average. That, too, ranked high among all second basemen.

O'Neill muscled his way into the finalists for the Gold Glove award in left field through a mix of classic stats and advanced metrics.

He did have 89 putouts in left field to lead the NL.