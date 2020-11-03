As he fields interest from other teams, Wong snags his second Gold Glove; O'Neill wins first

The opportunity other teams have to woo Kolten Wong got a little more golden on Tuesday night as the gifted infielder won his second consecutive Gold Glove Award at second base.
Wong has won Gold Glove awards in 2019 and 2020, and at his current level of play he's starting a run of the awards. For the Cardinals the past season, he was among the league leaders in both traditional defensive stats and the advanced metrics used to determine the award. He is currently fielding interest from other teams after the Cardinals declined a $12.5-million option on him this past week.
Tyler O'Neill won the first Gold Glove Award of his career in a season where he excelled with the new metrics that decided the award.
Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt finished behind the Cubs' Anthony Rizzo for the award at their position.
This season the awards were based entirely on statistics and the formula created by SABR and adopted by Rawlings, a St. Louis-based sporting goods company that created the Gold Gloves more than 50 years ago.
In previous years, managers and coaches have also voted on the award, and that has allowed the winners to skew toward reputation as much as calculation. With a shortened season, Rawlings made the decision to rely entirely on the stats in part because the NL Central managers never saw the NL West or NL East fielders in person due to the geographic-silo schedules.
That pivot to using only stats was met by frustration from some past winners like Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina and Rays center fielder Kevin Kiermaier. Two of the best at their positions in any poll of managers, they were not finalists for the Gold Glove at their positions this fall.
Wong has put himself at the nexus of both analytics and reputation.
Despite the Cardinals playing only 58 games this season and every other team in the NL playing 60, Wong still led all second basemen in the league in assists, with 129.
No other second basemen in the NL had more than 90.
Wong also was tops in double plays turned, with 29, and he did that while committing only two errors. The advance metrics also adored his play on the right side of the infield. His 3.8 Ultimate Zone Rating (UZR) was the highest of any second baseman in the NL, and he was credited with 2 Outs Above Average. That, too, ranked high among all second basemen.
O'Neill muscled his way into the finalists for the Gold Glove award in left field through a mix of classic stats and advanced metrics.
He did have 89 putouts in left field to lead the NL.
His 4 Outs Above Average put him alongside center fielders, not left fielders, and that upped his score in the formula that determined this year's Gold Glove awards. O'Neill ranked in the top 12 among all outfielders, and he was tied with teammate and center fielder Harrison Bader. O'Neill's 4 OOA led all NL left fielders, and the next closest for a position not usually celebrated for its defense was plus-1.
Goldschmidt, who radically improved the Cardinals' infield defense with his addition for the 2019 season, ranked high with his peers in putouts (383) and double plays (38), and he stood out with one error.
Keep up with the latest Cardinals coverage from our award-winning team of reporters and columnists.