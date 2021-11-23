As market for starters begins to accelerate, will Cardinals stay grounded with their pursuits?

The righthander had the Cardinals’ attention way back in 2012 as the prepped for the draft. The Cardinals selected Michael Wacha from Texas A&M at 19th overall, but they saw another appealing, athletic swift-mover available in the round as well: Stroman. The Duke pitcher went 22nd overall, right before the Cardinals’ second pick of that round. Stroman's second career start, back in 2014, came against the Cardinals and he bedeviled them. He got 10 groundballs (six groundouts) and seven strikeouts in six innings.

Broaden the above numbers to include all pitchers and Stroman’s groundball rate ranked eighth in 2021. His walk rate is top 20. He challenges hitters. Have sinker will throw it. His career groundball rate is 57.1%. He threw 179 innings in 33 starters, and he has been one of the most durable pitchers of the past few years. Stroman, 30, has started more than 30 games in four of the past five full-length seasons. And he’s won a Gold Glove Award. He’s greedy groundball getter straight out of Cardinals’ central casting.

The righthander has been liking and sharing on Twitter a variety of superlative stats about his career. He recently retweeted a list of pitchers who did the best at getting soft-contact grounders. He and Adam Wainwright were in the top 10.