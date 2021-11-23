As market for starters begins to accelerate, will Cardinals stay grounded with their pursuits?

When the Cardinals retooled their pitching staff on the go during this past season, they prioritized strike-throwers, sinkerballers if possible, and any other trait that would end the walk-a-thon and take advantage of the team’s superior defense.
They realized eventually their pitching depth was thinner than they expected and had to find a ways to patch the roster quickly before innings capsized their chances.
Those two lessons from 2021 are informing the Cardinals’ for 2022.
The Cardinals expected an active week of pursuing free agents and possible moves as Thanksgiving approached, and the market for starters moved Monday. The market and its conversations are expected to halt Dec. 1 when the Collective Bargaining Agreement expires, and that has added hot-stove urgency that usually doesn’t boil until the winter meetings. The San Francisco Giants announced a reunion with Anthony DeSclafani and reportedly are close to bringing back Alex Wood, according to the San Francisco Chronicle and others.
Wood, a lefty, has some traits the Cardinals sought in the market – a 50.8% groundball rate, a 6.7% walk rate – but most starters they’ve prioritized remain unsigned, and the Cardinals remain engaged.
Lefty Steven Matz, who the Cardinals have interest in signing as the Post-Dispatch reported earlier this month, will reportedly decide by Wednesday. The New York Post was among the outlets to report that. At least a half dozen teams are bidding on the lefty, and the Cardinals are in that mix, a source confirmed.
No wonder.
Matz, 30, had a 45.5% groundball rate in 150 2/3 innings in 2021 for Toronto. That’s slightly down from his career groundball rate of 47.1%. He pitches to get the ball in play and put the defense to work behind him. Sounds like a fit. FanGraphs projects that he’ll have 45.7% groundball rate to go with a 7.2% walk rate in 2021. Few pitchers throw a sinker more than Matz does. Of the pitchers who delivered at least 2,000 pitches in 2021, here are the rankings within the top 10 of notable free agents, each of whom has drawn interest from the Cardinals.
5. Steven Matz, LHP – 51.9%
7. Alex Wood, LHP – 46.4%
10. Marcus Stroman, RHP – 42.3%
No. 1 on that list would be Oakland lefty Sean Manaea, at 60%. Three out of every five pitches he throws is a sinker. He had a 42% groundball rate through 179 1/3 innings in 2021. The Athletics are fielding offers on players in every corner of their roster. At the GM Meetings, the Cardinals found the trade market less palatable than the free-agent market because they were constantly asked to include top prospects such as Nolan Gorman, Matthew Liberatore, or Jordan Walker in the deals, and the Cardinals have no interest in dealing that level of talent for a starter when they can sign one on the open market.
The Cardinals plan for the payroll to increase for 2022, president of baseball operations John Mozeliak confirmed. They aware of the cost of pitching in the open market and see options worth that investment.
The Cardinals see the potential to upgrade the rotation through free agency and have had ongoing internal conversations about the best fit and best offer to pursue. They believe multiple available pitchers could do that and with their Gold Glove defense they have a broader spectrum of pitchers to choose from without fixating, like some shoppers, on missing bats.
An example given by a source was that the Cardinals aim to add a starter they feel could compete to be one of their top three entering a playoff series. That spot in the rotation right now is manned by Dakota Hudson or Miles Mikolas.
A dive into the numbers illustrate their shopping list.
Here is a sample of free-agent starters and a snapshot of select stats – not the whole picture, of course, but SparkNotes using groundball rates, walk rates, and strikeout rates from 2021.
• Alex Cobb, RHP: 53.3%, 8.4%, and 24.9%*
• Marcus Stroman, RHP: 50.8%, 6.0%, and 21.6%
• Clayton Kershaw, LHP: 48.5%, 4.3%, and 29.5%
• Yusei Kikuchi, LHP: 48.4%, 9.3%, and 24.5%
• Jon Gray, RHP: 48.4%, 9.0%, and 24.4%
• Kwang Hyun Kim, LHP: 47.4%, 8.6%, and 17.7%
• Steven Matz, LHP: 45.5%, 6.6%, and 22.3%
• Zack Greinke, RHP: 44.4%, 5.2%, and 17.2%
• Collin McHugh, RHP: 44.2%, 4.9%, and 30.0%
• Kevin Gausman, RHP: 41.9%, 6.5%, and 29.3%
• Michael Pineda, RHP: 39.8%, 4.6%, and 17.2%
• Carlos Rodon, LHP: 37.7%, 6.7%, and 34.6%
• Robbie Ray, LHP: 37.2%, 6.7%, and 32.1%
• Max Scherzer, RHP: 33.5%, 5.2%, and 34.1%
* Cobb has drawn interest from San Francisco, per reports. Like Cobb, the other free-agent Alex pitcher, Wood, has a 50.8% groundball rate. I did not include pitchers who have signed or are reportedly close to deals.
Note: Not included in the above list is Nick Martinez, a righthander with a sinker who is coming back from Japan. The Cardinals have expressed interest in him. He had a 2.8 BB/9 rate this past season.
McHugh with that appealing 4.9% could be a swingman, and the Cardinals do want to add at least one reliever to the late-inning mix from outside the organization. (Luis Garcia is still a possibility.) As far as a prototype for their wish list, consider Craig Stammen. Although not a free agent, the righthander has a 3.7% walk rate and a 54..9% groundball rate. Free agents Kendall Graveman and Archie Bradley both have groundball rates around 55%.
But back to starters.
The above list is sorted by groundball rate, and at the extremes are two names the Cardinals have interest in. Scherzer, a St. Louis-area native and Mizzou All-American and you know all this, throws strikes, and can overwhelm batters and will be paid accordingly. (The mutual interest between Scherzer and Cardinals was discussed in Monday's chat.)
Already this offseason, two pitchers coming off injuries and lost seasons have landed contracts worth at least $20 million for 2022. Justin Verlander signed a deal that guarantees him $50 million over the next two seasons, and he didn’t pitch in 2021. Scherzer finished third in the Cy Young voting.
And he’s younger.
Gray has an appealing collection of rates for the Cardinals considering he’d be leaving the elevation of Coors Field and could still stay grounded with a superb defense behind him. That walk rate is high, but his career walk-rate is tidier at 7.9%.
Gray, Scherzer, Matz, and Stroman all come free and clear of a qualifying offer that won't also cost the Cardinals a draft pick.
Standing out with the above stats is Stroman.
The righthander had the Cardinals’ attention way back in 2012 as the prepped for the draft. The Cardinals selected Michael Wacha from Texas A&M at 19th overall, but they saw another appealing, athletic swift-mover available in the round as well: Stroman. The Duke pitcher went 22nd overall, right before the Cardinals’ second pick of that round. Stroman's second career start, back in 2014, came against the Cardinals and he bedeviled them. He got 10 groundballs (six groundouts) and seven strikeouts in six innings.
Broaden the above numbers to include all pitchers and Stroman’s groundball rate ranked eighth in 2021. His walk rate is top 20. He challenges hitters. Have sinker will throw it. His career groundball rate is 57.1%. He threw 179 innings in 33 starters, and he has been one of the most durable pitchers of the past few years. Stroman, 30, has started more than 30 games in four of the past five full-length seasons. And he’s won a Gold Glove Award. He’s greedy groundball getter straight out of Cardinals’ central casting.
The righthander has been liking and sharing on Twitter a variety of superlative stats about his career. He recently retweeted a list of pitchers who did the best at getting soft-contact grounders. He and Adam Wainwright were in the top 10.
“Wainwright,” Stroman shared on Twitter during the wild-card game at Dodger Stadium. “A HOF veteran who focuses on location rather than velocity. Living on the edges. Slowing hitters down with the big curveball. A true pitcher in (an) era of throwers! One of the few pitchers I watch video on. His camaraderie and trust with (Yadier) Molina is rare as well!”
This week and throughout this early weeks of free agency, Stroman has remained active on social media, sharing commentary on social issues, his offseason, sunsets (sunrises?), and baseball. A collection of Cardinals fans lobbied him so much on Twitter this week that his name was trending in St. Louis.
He liked a Tweet about how well he’d pitch in front of the Cardinals’ defense.
Of course he also liked Tweets about the Angels signing him or the Mets …
One that he shared called him a “GB machine.”
The Cardinals would like that, too.