As MLB Draft begins, MLB commissioner Manfred pledges, 'We're going to play baseball in 2020'

The owners want to fit a schedule in before the end of October, complete with a postseason. Manfred said that's because experts are urging them to finish sooner and avoid the threat of losing the end of a season to another wave of the coronavirus.

The global pandemic is one of two crises gripping the country, and Manfred began the draft with an opening statement addressing the other.

With a logo of a baseball and Black Lives Matter behind him, Manfred called the "outrage" over racial injustice a "call to action." He added that Major League Baseball, its clubs, and its players should use the platform of the game to be more than "allies, but active participants in social change." These were his most descriptive statements yet after he and Major League Baseball were criticized for being slow to respond with a statement following the death of George Floyd at the knee of a police office in Minneapolis.

The MLB draft will be five rounds long and the first 37 picks of the draft will be Wednesday night.

The Cardinals select No. 21 overall.

A pool of college players, especially pitchers, are expected to be available to the Cardinals in the second half of the first round. The draft could lean heavy college, and the first seven picks of the draft have been college players.