As MLB Draft begins, MLB commissioner Manfred pledges, 'We're going to play baseball in 2020'

As prelude to baseball's first official event since spring training unceremoniously screeched to a halt in mid-March, commissioner Rob Manfred promised that there will be baseball in 2020, though he would prefer to avoid imposing a wildly abbreviated schedule on the players.
"We're going to play baseball in 2020, 100 percent," Manfred said during an interview with MLB Network that aired shortly before the start of the MLB draft. "One or another, we're playing Major League Baseball."
The players offered a counterproposal to the the owners Tuesday that suggested an 89-game season and full, prorated salaries for those games. The owners have wanted to shrink the cost of salaries, repackaging the same spending over and over again in their proposals -- which have included gradations of pay cuts and even a far shorter season. Manfred told MLB Network that the owners would have a reply for the union in the near future.
He added that the owners' next proposal "moves in the player direction in terms of salary."
The owners believe based upon an agreement in March, made shortly after the pandemic closed camps and postponed indefinitely the start of the season, that they can impose a season on the players, and the players would be left with little recourse, except for an extreme response. Manfred said on the network that the "best" thing for the sport is to have a "negotiated agreement," not a forced one.
The owners want to fit a schedule in before the end of October, complete with a postseason. Manfred said that's because experts are urging them to finish sooner and avoid the threat of losing the end of a season to another wave of the coronavirus.
The global pandemic is one of two crises gripping the country, and Manfred began the draft with an opening statement addressing the other.
With a logo of a baseball and Black Lives Matter behind him, Manfred called the "outrage" over racial injustice a "call to action." He added that Major League Baseball, its clubs, and its players should use the platform of the game to be more than "allies, but active participants in social change." These were his most descriptive statements yet after he and Major League Baseball were criticized for being slow to respond with a statement following the death of George Floyd at the knee of a police office in Minneapolis.
The MLB draft will be five rounds long and the first 37 picks of the draft will be Wednesday night.
The Cardinals select No. 21 overall.
A pool of college players, especially pitchers, are expected to be available to the Cardinals in the second half of the first round. The draft could lean heavy college, and the first seven picks of the draft have been college players.
The first high school player selected went eighth overall to San Diego.
With the first pick of the draft, the Detroit Tigers selected Arizona State slugger Spencer Torkelson, and the Tigers placed his position at third base.
Here is a rolling list of the draft picks:
1. Detroit: Spencer Torkelson, 3B, Arizona State
2. Baltimore: Heston Kjerstad, RF, Arkansas
3. Miami: Max Meyer, RHP, Minnesota
4. Kansas City: Asa Lacy, LHP, Texas A&M
5. Toronto: Austin Martin, SS, Vanderbilt
6. Seattle: Emerson Hancock, RHP, Georgia
7. Pittsburgh: Nick Gonzales, SS, New Mexico State
8. San Diego: Robert Hassell III, CF, Independence HS (Tenn.)
9. Colorado: Zac Veen, OF, Spruce Creek (Fla.) HS
The pick by the Cubs will be the first for that team by former Cardinals' draft lead Dan Kantrovitz.
