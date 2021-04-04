As Reds simmer, Cardinals turn to Martinez to snap run of short starts, troublesome innings

CINCINNATI — Perhaps hidden by the sparks crackling off a rivalry rekindled Saturday is the worrisome smoke the Cardinals see in their pitching lines.

Two games into the season and two starters have yet to complete the fifth inning, yet to qualify for a win if there was one for them, yet to allow the bullpen to find its rhythm and role without having to absorb leftover innings. Adam Wainwright had one of the shortest starts of his career due to a curious third inning that included a series of soft-hit singles, and Jack Flaherty could not complete the fifth inning on opening day when a couple of walks invited trouble at Great American Small Park.

To stem the trend the Cardinals turn to a pitcher who wasn't a sure thing entering spring until he was due to injuries elsewhere.

Carlos Martinez, who started February in the competition for the fifth starter spot, will make his season debut as the Cardinals' third start and try to be the first to get a 15th out.