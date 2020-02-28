As sign-stealing scandal simmers, Shildt says MLB trying to get a grip on next 'gray area': the real sticky stuff

Due to Houston’s sign-stealing scheme, the urgency for having a better handle on substance use and clear, concise rules on what is permissible. The reason is the mandate from commissioner Rob Manfred that there will be severe penalties for any players that take justice into their own hands with a bean ball to the Astros players, or any others alleged to have been a part of the sign-stealing in 2017 and 2018.

“I want our guys to feel like they’re able to get a grip on the ball and to make sure they know where it’s going for the safety of other hitters,” Shildt said. “What it ties into is an edict that comes out — rightfully so — that we don’t want people being thrown at, and we don’t want hitters getting hit or anything around their head. A ball can get away. And it slips. Well now all of a sudden because the guy doesn’t have some basic feel for the ball and he can’t grab it – something that gives him a feel because the balls are slick. The ball gets away and it’s deemed to be intentional. Well now guess what happens?

“Ejection. Manager ejection, possible suspension,” Shildt continued. “So, there is where the gray area is, and that is what’s being sorted out.”