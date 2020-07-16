As Springfield camp opens, Cardinals send lefties Kaminsky and Thompson, two others

Herrera is positioned as the future at catcher.

The Cardinals intend to keep most of the position players through the weekend so that they can continue playing intrasquad games. Early in camp, second baseman Max Schrock has impressed coaches and Andrew Knizner has made a case for his bat to be available on the bench, let alone for him to be considered for the third catcher spot.

Outfielder Austin Dean also has drawn praise from team evaluators.

If the Cardinals elect to take a three-man taxi squad on the first road trip (July 28-Aug. 4), one of those players must be a catcher. He can also be at home games and used as a bullpen catcher to help with warming up relievers during games.

Outfielder Dylan Carlson could start the year on that taxi squad, continue to practice with the team, and travel with the team, and then be added to the roster at some point after the first week. If Carlson is on the active roster for less than 61 days, the Cardinals will maintain control of his rights for an additional year. That would take missing as few as five games.