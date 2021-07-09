As they arrive in Chicago and rework pitching staff, Cardinals option Johan Oviedo to Memphis, sign Garcia

CHICAGO — As the Cardinals await the result of Carlos Martinez's meeting with team physicians and specialist to determine the extent of his thumb injury and when or if the righthander will return to this season, they also planned to pull out the calendar and rework the rotation.

That started late Thursday night by optioning rookie Johan Oviedo to Class AAA Memphis.

With the All-Star break next week, the Cardinals next need a fourth starter until July 19 or fifth starter until July 20 against the Cubs at Busch Stadium. By optioning Oviedo right after his start Wednesday, the righthander will be eligible to return for either of those games — and he can get a start with the Triple-A Redbirds during the break. He can start one of the upcoming games, like Tuesday or Wednesday, against the Norfolk and stay on regular rest for July 19 or 20.

The Cardinals have not announced the move; it appeared on the team's transaction log over night.

Instead of promoting from within, the Cardinals made another move from outside the organization to continue reshaping the bullpen around available pitchers who throw strikes. With the Yankees' organization until the start of this month, Luis Garcia signed officially Friday morning with the Cardinals.