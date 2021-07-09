As they arrive in Chicago and rework rotation, Cardinals option Johan Oviedo to Class AAA Memphis

CHICAGO — As the Cardinals await the result of Carlos Martinez's meeting with team physicians and specialist to determine the extent of his thumb injury and when or if the righthander will return to this season, they also planned to pull out the calendar and rework the rotation.
That started late Thursday night by optioning rookie Johan Oviedo to Class AAA Memphis.
With the All-Star break next week, the Cardinals next need a fourth starter until July 19 or fifth starter until July 20 against the Cubs at Busch Stadium. By optioning Oviedo right after his start Wednesday, the righthander will be eligible to return for either of those games — and he can get a start with the Triple-A Redbirds during the break. He can start one of the upcoming games, like Tuesday or Wednesday, against the Norfolk and stay on regular rest for July 19 or 20.
The Cardinals have not announced the move; it appeared on the team's transaction log over night.
A corresponding move has not yet been made official for the Cardinals, though they're expected to add a fresh arm to the bullpen for the weekend. One candidate is righthander Kodi Whitley, who has been going through a rehab assignment with Class AA Springfield.
Whitley has retired all nine batters he's faced in his past three outings, and he's struck out six of them.
The Cardinals moved Wade LeBlanc's start up a day to Friday to cover for Martinez's injury. Originally scheduled to start Friday afternoon at Wrigley as the Cardinals open a three-game series, Martinez was diagnosed Wednesday morning with a torn ligament in his right thumb.
Pitching coach Mike Maddux said Wednesday on the field in San Francisco that he intended to review the rotation to determine how the Cardinals could forge into the second half of the schedule with four healthy starters. The Cardinals play 10 consecutive days coming out of the break and will need a fifth starter twice before a series of off days buy them time ahead of the trade deadline.
Asked if, hypothetically, the Cardinals had a four-game series this weekend against the Cubs and the current roster how they would handle that fourth game, manager Mike Shildt said it would likely be a bullpen game.
Even with injuries to a handful of starters, the Cardinals have avoided using the bullpen to cover the entirety of a game or calling on an "opener" to start a game and get a couple innings into it.
Oviedo, 23, has been learning the role of big-league starter in the crucible of competition at the big-league level. The righthander went straight from Class AA to the majors out of necessity in the shortened 2020 season, and in his career he has eight innings in Triple-A, all of them coming on two starts this season. In the majors, he's 0-5 with a 5.09 ERA.