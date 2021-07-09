As they arrive in Chicago and rework rotation, Cardinals option Johan Oviedo to Class AAA Memphis

The Cardinals moved Wade LeBlanc's start up a day to Friday to cover for Martinez's injury. Originally scheduled to start Friday afternoon at Wrigley as the Cardinals open a three-game series, Martinez was diagnosed Wednesday morning with a torn ligament in his right thumb.

Pitching coach Mike Maddux said Wednesday on the field in San Francisco that he intended to review the rotation to determine how the Cardinals could forge into the second half of the schedule with four healthy starters. The Cardinals play 10 consecutive days coming out of the break and will need a fifth starter twice before a series of off days buy them time ahead of the trade deadline.

Asked if, hypothetically, the Cardinals had a four-game series this weekend against the Cubs and the current roster how they would handle that fourth game, manager Mike Shildt said it would likely be a bullpen game.

Even with injuries to a handful of starters, the Cardinals have avoided using the bullpen to cover the entirety of a game or calling on an "opener" to start a game and get a couple innings into it.